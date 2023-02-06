ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbPWN_0kdjAQ7R00

Donald Trump and Chris Christie renewed hostilities on Sunday in a series of social media posts triggered by the former New Jersey governor’s latest dire prediction for the ex-president.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie said Trump would lose a 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden .

Trump used his Truth Social platform to fire back, calling Christie “sloppy” and dismissing both his governorship and 2016 presidential bid as a “complete disaster.”

Christie replied on Twitter with a reminder of Trump’s defeat in 2020, noting that it clearly “still stings” the former president:

Christie was among the first prominent Republicans to endorse Trump in 2016 after dropping his own bid for the nomination. He remained close to Trump through his presidency, even helping to prep him for the debates. He developed a COVID-19 infection in the process, leading a weeklong stay in the intensive care unit .

Now, however, he has turned into a Trump critic ― a realization that some say comes a little too late in the game:

Comments / 197

Dangit**
2d ago

Some people say that Christy changed his stance on Trump a little to late but what some people doesn't realize is, as long as there is breath in the body, it is never to late to make a change or to change your mind because it is better late than never.

Reply(30)
57
RC{mom}6 La.
2d ago

Anybody that aligned their selves with trump for any reason got exactly what they deserve!! He is the same cruel abusive racist user he always was and has only gotten worse with age and the power he had that slipped from his hands! He is nothing more than a 76 year old man child and handles rejection as such! ITS TIME TO LOOK AT THE REAL TRUMP!! 🤔👀👀

Reply(10)
60
your
2d ago

Donald Pinocchio trump only cares of ten things in the world MONEY 💰 and Donald trump. Nothing else . He will loss again in . 2024 . But he will not even make it far . Americans know how to do it vote for anybody but trump and Desantis .

Reply(1)
37
Related
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
Wild Orchid Media

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
New York Post

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at State of the Union draws mockery on Twitter

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ignited Twitter over the bright yellow dress she wore at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday — with social media users cracking jokes over the flamboyant outfit choice. Sinema’s loud dress with giant ruffle sleeves jumped out among a sea of Congress members in black and navy business attire, and many on Twitter said it was an obvious attention-grabbing stunt. “Kyrsten Sinema……tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” Twitter user Jason Rector wrote with a screenshot of the C-Span broadcast showing her dress in stark contrast to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

263K+
Followers
15K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy