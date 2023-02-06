ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Super Bowl LVII: School delays, closings in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is serious business. Add the Philadelphia Eagles into the mix and a Birds-crazed Delaware Valley could be seeing some call-outs Monday.In preparation for a late night (and possible Eagles victory), some school districts in the region are already making plans for Monday.Here is a list of Philadelphia-area school districts that have adjusted their Monday schedules.Wissahickon School DistrictThe Montgomery County school district said it will start classes two hours later on Monday to accommodate students and staff.Superintendent Jim Crisfield told CBS Philadelphia he made the decision after remembering what happened in 2018, the last time...
What is Pennsylvania Googling: Super Bowl LVII

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and chances are if you’re from Pennsylvania, you’ve been searching for the following things on Google in preparation for the big game. Those are some of the most commonly searched Super Bowl LVII topics in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends. First, we’ll start with the […]
Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts. It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles […]
Former Chiefs From Delco Weigh in on Super Bowl

Delaware County's Joe Valerio after catching a touchdown pass for the Kansas City Chiefs. Three Eagles fans from Delco happen to be former players for the Kansas City Chiefs so they’re coming into Sunday’s Super Bowl with mixed emotions, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. Bill Maas,...
Online sports bets changing gambling in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In just a few short years, sports betting has become a prominent and lucrative form of gambling in Pennsylvania. Outside of Nevada, legal sports gambling was virtually impossible to find in the United States, until a landmark decision in 2018 changed betting forever. In May 2018,...
