Read full article on original website
Related
Super Bowl LVII: School delays, closings in Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is serious business. Add the Philadelphia Eagles into the mix and a Birds-crazed Delaware Valley could be seeing some call-outs Monday.In preparation for a late night (and possible Eagles victory), some school districts in the region are already making plans for Monday.Here is a list of Philadelphia-area school districts that have adjusted their Monday schedules.Wissahickon School DistrictThe Montgomery County school district said it will start classes two hours later on Monday to accommodate students and staff.Superintendent Jim Crisfield told CBS Philadelphia he made the decision after remembering what happened in 2018, the last time...
What is Pennsylvania Googling: Super Bowl LVII
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and chances are if you’re from Pennsylvania, you’ve been searching for the following things on Google in preparation for the big game. Those are some of the most commonly searched Super Bowl LVII topics in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends. First, we’ll start with the […]
Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts. It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Kyzir White, from the Lehigh Valley to the Super Bowl
Kyzir White, from the Lehigh Valley to Super Bowl 57. Super Bowl 57 features some local flair on both sides of the field. For the Philadelphia Eagles, starting linebacker Kyzir White was once a standout at Emmaus High School.
Two West Chester Shops Join Forces to Offer Unique Eagles Apparel Ahead of Super Bowl
Two West Chester shops have joined forces ahead of the Super Bowl to offer unique Eagles apparel to support the team, writes Dawn Timmeney for FOX29. Tish Boutique owners wanted to team up with Murnane Monograms on a project for months, and the Birds’ soaring success seemed to be the perfect opportunity.
Basketball fashion; 5,000 stolen cars; House control: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Despite what Punxsutawney Phil said about our getting six more weeks of winter, the temperatures in central Pa. this week won’t feel too wintery. It’ll be in the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Still, that’s not the upper 80s – beach weather. Hot sand, cool drinks, refreshing...
Small businesses getting into Super Bowl spirit with football-themed goods
It seems as if all of Pennsylvania has one thought on their mind: the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this Sunday, and small businesses in the area are getting residents hyped up with plenty of Eagles-themed merchandise. From dog treats to...
Former Chiefs From Delco Weigh in on Super Bowl
Delaware County's Joe Valerio after catching a touchdown pass for the Kansas City Chiefs. Three Eagles fans from Delco happen to be former players for the Kansas City Chiefs so they’re coming into Sunday’s Super Bowl with mixed emotions, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. Bill Maas,...
Online sports bets changing gambling in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In just a few short years, sports betting has become a prominent and lucrative form of gambling in Pennsylvania. Outside of Nevada, legal sports gambling was virtually impossible to find in the United States, until a landmark decision in 2018 changed betting forever. In May 2018,...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0