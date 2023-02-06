ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)

Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
CLOVERDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans

Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Alleges Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests State Intervention

Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Death in Garberville Appears Accidental, Says HCSO

On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and located a 43-year-old man with significant head injuries in...
GARBERVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County

A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg

A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

64-Year-Old Dies in Mendocino County Jail

On February 7th, 2023, at about 12:30 A.M., an intoxicated 64-year-old male from Ukiah, was brought into our custody for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Refuse Disposal in State Water, and a Violation of Parole. The arrestee was on Parole for Failure to register as a Sex Registrant. The arrestee was brought into the Jail’s intake room where he was evaluated by our inhouse medical staff. Our medical staff took the arrestee’s vital signs and cleared the arrestee to enter the facility. The arrestee was housed in the Jail’s Sobering Cell where the arrestee was monitored for a minimum of 4 times per hour.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It

A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man dies in Mendocino County Jail after being taken into custody

UKIAH – Authorities in Mendocino County said a man who was taken into custody early Tuesday morning was found dead in his jail cell several hours later.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies brought in a 64-year-old man into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Deputies the man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disposing refuse in state water and violating parole.The man was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.Deputies said the man was intoxicated when he was brought into the jail and was evaluated by medical staff. After taking his vital...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy