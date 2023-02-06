Read full article on original website
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
kymkemp.com
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans
Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:37 a.m.: Open] Tree Down Blocking Redwood Drive Between Redway and Garberville
At 5:34 a.m., a report came into the California Highway Patrol that a tree had fallen and is blocking Redwood Drive at West Coast Drive at the south end of Redway. Reportedly, the tree is three feet in diameter and is blocking the entire roadway. Please remember that information gathered...
kymkemp.com
Measure U is ‘Best for Everyone That Lives in Southern Humboldt’: Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Alleges Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests State Intervention
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
kymkemp.com
Death in Garberville Appears Accidental, Says HCSO
On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and located a 43-year-old man with significant head injuries in...
crimevoice.com
$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County
A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
mendofever.com
Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg
A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
Lake County News
Officers seize large quantity of fentanyl, meth during early morning traffic stop
LAKEPORT, Calif. — An early Tuesday morning traffic stop by Lakeport Police officers resulted in an arrest and the seizure of an amount of fentanyl large enough to kill tens of thousands of people. The Lakeport Police Department said its officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code...
mendofever.com
kymkemp.com
64-Year-Old Dies in Mendocino County Jail
On February 7th, 2023, at about 12:30 A.M., an intoxicated 64-year-old male from Ukiah, was brought into our custody for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Refuse Disposal in State Water, and a Violation of Parole. The arrestee was on Parole for Failure to register as a Sex Registrant. The arrestee was brought into the Jail’s intake room where he was evaluated by our inhouse medical staff. Our medical staff took the arrestee’s vital signs and cleared the arrestee to enter the facility. The arrestee was housed in the Jail’s Sobering Cell where the arrestee was monitored for a minimum of 4 times per hour.
Willits News
Ukiah man found not guilty of DUI after being caught cheating on wife, DA reports
A Ukiah man was found not guilty of driving under the influence recently due to him needing to flee the scene after his wife caught him cheating with another woman, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office reported. According to the office of DA David Eyster, a Mendocino County Superior...
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
