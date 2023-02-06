Read full article on original website
Related
SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide
The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
Suspects arrested after more than $12K worth of alcohol stolen in Vacaville smash and grab
VACAVILLE – A group of suspects who hit a Vacaville BevMo! store and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol have been arrested. Vacaville police say the burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the scene within minutes of getting a door break alarm. They then found that someone had shattered the front door and made off with a lot of merchandise. Checking surveillance cameras around the city, police say they noticed car getting onto Interstate 80 without its headlights on around the time of the burglary. Suspiciously, the car's lights went back on once it...
5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
Suspect who led police on wild chase with child in car arrested
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on […]
Man arrested after alleged DUI crash, found with stolen gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence, according to officials. Police said they also found a stolen handgun in the car. Officers responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. near Fulton Road north of […]
5 minors nabbed for vandalism at Pleasant Hill parks
PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill have referred five minors to Contra Costa County juvenile probation for community service and restitution following incidents of graffiti and damage to playground equipment during recent months.Police said they identified the suspects with the help of Pleasant Hill Middle School. The vandalism and graffiti at Pleasant Oaks Park and Sherman Acres Park has cost the city more than $15,000 to repair, police said.The city has installed live feed/monitored surveillance cameras and police will continue monitoring the parks. Police ask anyone who witnesses a crime or suspicious circumstances to call (925) 288-4600 for non-emergencies or 911 for urgent issues. All other park-related questions can be directed to the Pleasant Hill Recreation & Park District at (925) 682-0896. Police also say there has been excessive "hanging out" by juveniles at PHMS before and after school and ask parents to monitor their children when they're not attending class at the school.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
Antioch police search for missing at-risk man
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a missing man they said is at-risk. Kodie Hang is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen on Hillside Drive in Antioch wearing gray sweats. Anyone with information on his whereabouts […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County
MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
climaterwc.com
Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos
In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
Contra Costa DA: 2021 fatal San Pablo Police shooting was justified
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said Friday it determined San Pablo police were legally justified in shooting and killing a 45-year-old man who appeared to be holding a handgun during a traffic stop in 2021. Around 2:25 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021, police were called to the parking lot of the Evergreen Market in San Pablo. A market employee said a white or Hispanic male in the parking lot was holding a firearm. The employee also told police it appeared the man was manipulating the firearm's magazine. San Pablo officers met at a staging area near...
crimevoice.com
Air Base Parkway Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest
On February 3, 2023, at around 11:45 pm, Officer Parodi was on duty performing traffic enforcement in the vicinity of Air Base Parkway and Dover Avenue. As he was carrying out his duties, he noticed a Kia Optima that was traveling eastbound on Air Base Parkway at an extremely high speed of approximately 85 mph. Given this violation of traffic laws, Officer Parodi decided to pull over the vehicle for a routine traffic stop.
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
3 people found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Bay Area
Three people were found dead and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
oaklandside.org
Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery
Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
thesfnews.com
Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
KTVU FOX 2
84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
Comments / 0