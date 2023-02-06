Read full article on original website
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
I.E Food Tour: El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant, Rancho CucamongaLashaun TurnerRancho Cucamonga, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
OLTL’s Brynn Thayer Launches Let Me In, Recalls Michael ZaslowSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, California
Although Handel's Homemade Ice Cream was started in Youngstown, Ohio, in the summer of 1945, they have expanded to various other areas throughout the United States. Alice Handel was serving ice cream from her husband's gas station in the beginning. She used some ice cream recipes and fresh fruit which was picked from her own backyard.
Find Authentic Sichuan-Style Noodles at Miàn in South Coast Plaza
Distinctive flavors coming from mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns and fiery chile oil are worth a try. The post Find Authentic Sichuan-Style Noodles at Miàn in South Coast Plaza appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Blossoms and Brass Heading to Costa Mesa
The Collage Culinary Experience is a "A one-of-a-kind, elevated dining collective at South Coast Plaza
laloyolan.com
Rift in spacetime continuum discovered at left turn arrow on Lincoln Blvd. and LMU Drive
Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.
Rails to Trails: Old Train Tracks May Be Key in Solving Central OC’s Green Space Shortage
What once carried thousands as far north as Los Angeles by rail might now connect bikers between two of the most park-poor cities in Orange County, and in lush green seclusion safe from dangers on the roads. The project is called “rails-to-trails,” in which the Orange County Transportation Authority plans...
KTLA.com
Disney’s ‘Frozen’ musical arrives in Orange County
The Tony®-nominated Best Musical “Frozen” has made its way to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Annie Rose Ramos was live at the theater with a special preview of the magical show. For more information and tickets, visit scfta.org. This aired on the KTLA...
This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on
The Arts Council for Long Beach is looking for artists to paint unique curbside murals that double as safety improvements in the Washington neighborhood. The post This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption
Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences
The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
Main Street in Huntington Beach set to fully reopen to traffic; outdoor dining to end
Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to reopen the second block of Main Street.
foxla.com
California super bloom visitors warned to stay away or face citations
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The beautiful, rare phenomenon known as "super bloom" could return to Lake Elsinore for the first time since 2019, but authorities have issued a stark warning that's all but bright for those wanting to flock to Walker Canyon for some pictures. "We understand that while it's...
dailytitan.com
Asian cultural traditions unfold at campus resource center
Lunar New Year made its way to Cal State Fullerton at the Bounce to Prosperity event on Jan. 26 and Shaping Gold event held on Thursday at the Asian Pacific American Resource Center, where students made dumplings, paper lanterns, and embraced aspects of Asian culture. The Bounce to Prosperity event...
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
fullertonobserver.com
Update: Sunrise Village shopping center voted by council majority to become The Pines residential community
Once the presentation from city staff ended, the Shopoff Realty Investments Group made a quick presentation, detailing the community outreach that they have done. Shopoff then showed letters from Dr. Cho and Mr. Park who are both currently tenants at the Sunrise Village shopping center showing their support for the redevelopment effort. With the presentations ending the item went to the public for discussion.
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
foxla.com
Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure
ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
ZIPping through Long Beach: The 90814 neighborhood hits historic Heights
The 90814 enjoys an abundance of recreational opportunities including the continually improving Colorado Lagoon, Recreation Park’s 9-hole golf course and, if they tiptoe into north 90803, Marina Vista Park and Marine Stadium. The post ZIPping through Long Beach: The 90814 neighborhood hits historic Heights appeared first on Long Beach Post.
