ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA
laloyolan.com

Rift in spacetime continuum discovered at left turn arrow on Lincoln Blvd. and LMU Drive

Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Disney’s ‘Frozen’ musical arrives in Orange County

The Tony®-nominated Best Musical “Frozen” has made its way to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Annie Rose Ramos was live at the theater with a special preview of the magical show. For more information and tickets, visit scfta.org. This aired on the KTLA...
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal

Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption

Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
CORONA, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
dailytitan.com

Asian cultural traditions unfold at campus resource center

Lunar New Year made its way to Cal State Fullerton at the Bounce to Prosperity event on Jan. 26 and Shaping Gold event held on Thursday at the Asian Pacific American Resource Center, where students made dumplings, paper lanterns, and embraced aspects of Asian culture. The Bounce to Prosperity event...
FULLERTON, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Update: Sunrise Village shopping center voted by council majority to become The Pines residential community

Once the presentation from city staff ended, the Shopoff Realty Investments Group made a quick presentation, detailing the community outreach that they have done. Shopoff then showed letters from Dr. Cho and Mr. Park who are both currently tenants at the Sunrise Village shopping center showing their support for the redevelopment effort. With the presentations ending the item went to the public for discussion.
FULLERTON, CA
kcrw.com

Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs

Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure

ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy