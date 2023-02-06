ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Mari Barke!

Mrs. Barke’s apparent failure to disclose any reportable income contradicts her sworn statements about her employment history and public records. Mrs. Barke holds herself out as an ESL teacher, a profession which she swore under the penalty of perjury that she engaged in when she first sought office, in order to fight off a lawsuit challenging her right to use that designation on the ballot. Public information (including Federal Elections records, public websites, and LinkedIn profiles) indicates that she is a consultant and/or paid staff member with the California Policy Center, a conservative think tank located in Santa Ana, whose mission is to influence education policymakers such as Barke herself. Yet Mrs. Barke has not reported any income from working as teacher, consultant, or executive.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls

DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
DUARTE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Richard Bloom appointed LA County Superior Court Judge

Former Santa Monica Mayor Richard Bloom has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, beginning this week. Bloom is a graduate of Loyola Law School and worked as a sole practitioner from 1978 to 2005. He served on the Santa Monica City Council for 13 years, with multiple stints as mayor, between 1999 and 2012. He then went on to represent the 50th District in the California State assembly from 2012 until 2022, when he announced he would not be running for a sixth term.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman

On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Compton car-to-car shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

COMPTON, Calif. - One person is dead and another person was injured following a car-to-car shooting in Compton Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two people who were shot allegedly stole a Mustang from a tow yard in the area near 2100 E. Del Amo Boulevard in Compton. That's when the tow truck driver followed the car and fired shots at the Mustang, hitting the two people inside.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing

Saturday evening, Burbank police officer Jason Embleton who was piloting the Police Departments Hughes 500D Notar Helicopter, was working with Glendale Police officer Pat Hamblin who was the Tactical Flight Officer(TFO) at the time. The helicopter, known as Air One, came on the main police dispatch channel to tell the dispatchers that they were just forced to land on a soccer field near where the I-5 and 134 freeways meet. They immediately told the dispatchers that they were okay and the landing was precautionary.
BURBANK, CA

