Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
I.E Food Tour: El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant, Rancho CucamongaLashaun TurnerRancho Cucamonga, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
OLTL’s Brynn Thayer Launches Let Me In, Recalls Michael ZaslowSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
OC Green Power Agency’s Top Lawyer Resigns Before Possibly Being Fired
The top lawyer for Orange County’s controversial green power agency abruptly submitted his resignation last night just days before board members were about to discuss firing him. His resignation comes as Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to pull the city out of the OC Power Authority unless its...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Mayor Karen Bass appoints deputy mayor of public safety, 2 police commissioners
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety.
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
orangejuiceblog.com
Ethics Complaint Filed Against Mari Barke!
Mrs. Barke’s apparent failure to disclose any reportable income contradicts her sworn statements about her employment history and public records. Mrs. Barke holds herself out as an ESL teacher, a profession which she swore under the penalty of perjury that she engaged in when she first sought office, in order to fight off a lawsuit challenging her right to use that designation on the ballot. Public information (including Federal Elections records, public websites, and LinkedIn profiles) indicates that she is a consultant and/or paid staff member with the California Policy Center, a conservative think tank located in Santa Ana, whose mission is to influence education policymakers such as Barke herself. Yet Mrs. Barke has not reported any income from working as teacher, consultant, or executive.
After less than 2 years, Huntington Beach reverses decision to fly LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall
The city of Huntington Beach will no longer fly the LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall during Pride Month, the City Council decided with a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The vote undoes a council decision less than two years ago that required the city to fly the flag annually from the third week of May […]
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
Special Interests Don’t Always Win Elections in Orange County
Special interests: The term’s routinely cited in enough campaign material that it’s become synonymous with elections. “It’s a term used for interests that have a lot of money, more than anything,” said Ann Ravel, former chair of the Federal Election Commission in a Friday phone interview. “That’s the qualifier.”
Santa Monica Daily Press
Richard Bloom appointed LA County Superior Court Judge
Former Santa Monica Mayor Richard Bloom has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, beginning this week. Bloom is a graduate of Loyola Law School and worked as a sole practitioner from 1978 to 2005. He served on the Santa Monica City Council for 13 years, with multiple stints as mayor, between 1999 and 2012. He then went on to represent the 50th District in the California State assembly from 2012 until 2022, when he announced he would not be running for a sixth term.
SFGate
Wells Fargo didn't act after an LA executive was raped by her boss, lawsuit alleges
LOS ANGELES — A former Wells Fargo executive alleged that she was raped by a superior while on a work trip and said the bank created a hostile work environment, failed to protect her from sexual harassment and retaliated against her, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
pasadenanow.com
Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman
On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
foxla.com
Compton car-to-car shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
COMPTON, Calif. - One person is dead and another person was injured following a car-to-car shooting in Compton Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two people who were shot allegedly stole a Mustang from a tow yard in the area near 2100 E. Del Amo Boulevard in Compton. That's when the tow truck driver followed the car and fired shots at the Mustang, hitting the two people inside.
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
Fraud Concerns Preceded Shutdown of Drug Treatment Program at OC’s Be Well Mental Health Campus
Uncredentialed staff, questionable billing, failing to provide key services and potential fraud were some of the most serious concerns Orange County officials quietly raised about a controversial contractor at the Be Well mental health campus, according to records obtained by Voice of OC. A few months later, the campus’ residential...
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
'Defund Police' lawmaker ripped for hypocrisy after LAPD was called to watch staffer's Lexus
Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez under fire after the LAPD is asked for "extra patrol" on the city official's broken-down car.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing
Saturday evening, Burbank police officer Jason Embleton who was piloting the Police Departments Hughes 500D Notar Helicopter, was working with Glendale Police officer Pat Hamblin who was the Tactical Flight Officer(TFO) at the time. The helicopter, known as Air One, came on the main police dispatch channel to tell the dispatchers that they were just forced to land on a soccer field near where the I-5 and 134 freeways meet. They immediately told the dispatchers that they were okay and the landing was precautionary.
