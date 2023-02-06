Read full article on original website
Tom Van Dyke
2d ago
Years ago the water district along with the state DEMANDED we restrict water use... then villanueva was caught violating those rules along with pelosi, feinstein, brown, and others... when the public complied, they INCREASED the water use rates because people weren't using ENOUGH water to fund the employees and admins. Looks like they're going to do it again..🤪🤪🙄🙄
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
I.E Food Tour: El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant, Rancho CucamongaLashaun TurnerRancho Cucamonga, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
OLTL’s Brynn Thayer Launches Let Me In, Recalls Michael ZaslowSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, California
Although Handel's Homemade Ice Cream was started in Youngstown, Ohio, in the summer of 1945, they have expanded to various other areas throughout the United States. Alice Handel was serving ice cream from her husband's gas station in the beginning. She used some ice cream recipes and fresh fruit which was picked from her own backyard.
Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
Rails to Trails: Old Train Tracks May Be Key in Solving Central OC’s Green Space Shortage
What once carried thousands as far north as Los Angeles by rail might now connect bikers between two of the most park-poor cities in Orange County, and in lush green seclusion safe from dangers on the roads. The project is called “rails-to-trails,” in which the Orange County Transportation Authority plans...
Poke Bowlz Restaurant is Serving Hawaiian Food in Orange County, California
Poke bowls are not new to people who have lived or possibly visited Hawaii, but they have been a relatively new addition to the restaurant scene on the mainland of the United States. There are a number of newer restaurants which specialize in the poke bowls.
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The post A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
After less than 2 years, Huntington Beach reverses decision to fly LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall
The city of Huntington Beach will no longer fly the LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall during Pride Month, the City Council decided with a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The vote undoes a council decision less than two years ago that required the city to fly the flag annually from the third week of May […]
UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’
As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home. California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff
With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
OC Green Power Agency’s Top Lawyer Resigns Before Possibly Being Fired
The top lawyer for Orange County’s controversial green power agency abruptly submitted his resignation last night just days before board members were about to discuss firing him. His resignation comes as Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to pull the city out of the OC Power Authority unless its...
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
Several children sickened in ‘medical emergency’ at Tarzana school
At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning. Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m. They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were […]
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
bcchspatriotpost.com
Los Angeles County and City Officials Declare Emergency Situation for Homeless Population
Homelessness in Los Angeles has become more visible over time. Homelessness was always a well-known issue, but you couldn’t see how bad it was. Often, when you can’t see or experience an issue, you don’t connect with it or care. This is due to the news or the government choosing to ignore the issue and not show it to the public in its entirety. They only give you numbers or show you pictures but never tell you how they’re going to fix the problem.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
New measure in Huntington Beach could limit what flags are displayed on city property
Councilmember Pat Burns has proposed a new ordinance that would only allow the American flag, California state flag and the city of Huntington Beach flag to be flown.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
laloyolan.com
Rift in spacetime continuum discovered at left turn arrow on Lincoln Blvd. and LMU Drive
Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless
VICTORVILLE – Crews began installing the modular units, Monday, at Victorville’s $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless. The project – slated to be completed this summer, is part of Victorville's strategy to end homelessness in the city.
orangecountytribune.com
Fire in the Harbor/Trask area
Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
