New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
MONTAUK, NY
New York Post

Of course New Yorkers are furious at the red carpet rolled out for the migrant wave

Nothing could have pleased New Yorkers more than Mayor Eric Adams finally putting his foot down this week and sweeping dozens of protesting migrants camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown.   Until Wednesday, everyone outside of the political and activist class was dumbfounded by both City Hall’s major largesse and activists’ extremism in fueling the migrants’ demands. “Ingrates,” we heard New-Yorkers-in-the-street describe the migrants who refused transfer from the hotel to the Brooklyn center. These men (all single) enjoyed $300-a-night private rooms (with bath and shower) in the heart of Midtown, luxuries most taxpayers envy. It’s “bulls—,” fumed Bonfilio Solis, a Mexican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrants abandon NYC for Canada with taxpayer-funded bus tickets

Disgruntled migrants fed up with the Big Apple’s crime and grime are taking off to the Great White North — on bus rides paid for by New York taxpayers, The Post has learned. National Guard soldiers have been helping distribute tickets at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan to migrants who want to head upstate before crossing into Canada, several migrants said. Venezuelan native Raymond Peña and his family arrived at a gas station bus stop in Plattsburgh, NY — about 20 miles south of the Canadian border — at 4 a.m. Sunday. “The military gave me and my family free bus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Migrants moved from Manhattan hotel to accommodate families: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of migrants are sleeping in tents outside a Midtown hotel because they do not want to be relocated to a Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The men are being moved to accommodate space for families in the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, Levine said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
msn.com

Biden’s one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters comes 'at the expense' of mom-and-pop landlords — what to do if you still want to slice up a piece of the real estate pie

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. A new White House plan to nationalize housing policy and grant renters more protection has left mom-and-pop landlords with questions and concerns.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

NYC’s Most Expensive Private Club Was Shut Down for Operating Without a Permit

The London social club and restaurant Casa Cruz was so excited to open its New York City location last year, it may have jumped the gun on some important documentation. Earlier this week, the private club was shut down “for operating without a permit,” the New York Post reported on Tuesday. The rag noticed a sign posted to the establishment’s door, an order from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene that Casa Cruz must close. “Due to a clerical error in the permitting paperwork, Casa Cruz was temporarily closed,” a representative for the restaurant told Page Six. “This error has since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Eric Adams denies ‘coordinating’ to send NYC migrants to Canada

Mayor Eric Adams denied Tuesday that city officials were “coordinating” to send migrants from the Big Apple to Canada — and called the now-$4.2 billion estimated cost of the influx a “moving target” with no upper limit. Adams was repeatedly asked during an unrelated Manhattan news conference about The Post’s exclusive Sunday revelation that City Hall was helping finance bus rides to upstate Plattsburgh for migrants who then illegally entered the Great White North at an unofficial border crossing. “We are not coordinating with anyone to go to Canada. We’re not doing it,” Adams said. “There is no role that the city...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Singapore drops pre-departure requirements for travelers, further eases mask rules

SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to allow non-fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a negative pre-departure test from next week, health authorities announced Thursday. The country is set to remove mask-wearing on public transport from Monday, as it seeks to exit the "acute phase" of the pandemic,...
CNBC

Mark Mobius: Adani had 'big problems' that put me off, but India still looks appealing

Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...

