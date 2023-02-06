Read full article on original website
Related
Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’
That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Public housing advocate from London visits NYC: ‘It’s really, really bad’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kwajo Tweneboa, a young housing activist from the United Kingdom, is currently visiting New York City. For nearly two years, the 24-year-old has been using TikTok, Twitter and Instagram to fight for public housing tenants in London. Tweneboa has garnered quite a following on TikTok. Some of his videos exposing the deteriorating conditions […]
Of course New Yorkers are furious at the red carpet rolled out for the migrant wave
Nothing could have pleased New Yorkers more than Mayor Eric Adams finally putting his foot down this week and sweeping dozens of protesting migrants camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown. Until Wednesday, everyone outside of the political and activist class was dumbfounded by both City Hall’s major largesse and activists’ extremism in fueling the migrants’ demands. “Ingrates,” we heard New-Yorkers-in-the-street describe the migrants who refused transfer from the hotel to the Brooklyn center. These men (all single) enjoyed $300-a-night private rooms (with bath and shower) in the heart of Midtown, luxuries most taxpayers envy. It’s “bulls—,” fumed Bonfilio Solis, a Mexican...
Blackstone is stepping up evictions of hundreds of tenants across the US as a top exec vows 'cash-flow growth'
One of the country's biggest landlords, the $975 billion investment firm has primarily increased efforts to evict tenants in Georgia and Florida.
Migrants abandon NYC for Canada with taxpayer-funded bus tickets
Disgruntled migrants fed up with the Big Apple’s crime and grime are taking off to the Great White North — on bus rides paid for by New York taxpayers, The Post has learned. National Guard soldiers have been helping distribute tickets at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan to migrants who want to head upstate before crossing into Canada, several migrants said. Venezuelan native Raymond Peña and his family arrived at a gas station bus stop in Plattsburgh, NY — about 20 miles south of the Canadian border — at 4 a.m. Sunday. “The military gave me and my family free bus...
Migrants moved from Manhattan hotel to accommodate families: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of migrants are sleeping in tents outside a Midtown hotel because they do not want to be relocated to a Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The men are being moved to accommodate space for families in the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, Levine said […]
msn.com
Biden’s one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters comes 'at the expense' of mom-and-pop landlords — what to do if you still want to slice up a piece of the real estate pie
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. A new White House plan to nationalize housing policy and grant renters more protection has left mom-and-pop landlords with questions and concerns.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
It took 50 years and $11 billion to complete a train station beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal. It shows how hard it is to build things in the US.
Bringing the Long Island Rail Road to Manhattan's east side was expensive and slow. Other major US infrastructure projects face similar risks.
CNBC
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
CNBC
India will buy oil from 'wherever we have to' if terms are beneficial, energy minister says
India is the third largest oil consumer in the world, and according to Hardeep Singh Puri, accounts for 30% of global consumption. India has been buying Russian oil at a steep discount since global powers imposed sanctions on the Kremlin in a bid to cut down its ability to raise funds for its war against Ukraine.
NYC’s Most Expensive Private Club Was Shut Down for Operating Without a Permit
The London social club and restaurant Casa Cruz was so excited to open its New York City location last year, it may have jumped the gun on some important documentation. Earlier this week, the private club was shut down “for operating without a permit,” the New York Post reported on Tuesday. The rag noticed a sign posted to the establishment’s door, an order from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene that Casa Cruz must close. “Due to a clerical error in the permitting paperwork, Casa Cruz was temporarily closed,” a representative for the restaurant told Page Six. “This error has since...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though,...
Eric Adams denies ‘coordinating’ to send NYC migrants to Canada
Mayor Eric Adams denied Tuesday that city officials were “coordinating” to send migrants from the Big Apple to Canada — and called the now-$4.2 billion estimated cost of the influx a “moving target” with no upper limit. Adams was repeatedly asked during an unrelated Manhattan news conference about The Post’s exclusive Sunday revelation that City Hall was helping finance bus rides to upstate Plattsburgh for migrants who then illegally entered the Great White North at an unofficial border crossing. “We are not coordinating with anyone to go to Canada. We’re not doing it,” Adams said. “There is no role that the city...
CNBC
Singapore drops pre-departure requirements for travelers, further eases mask rules
SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to allow non-fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a negative pre-departure test from next week, health authorities announced Thursday. The country is set to remove mask-wearing on public transport from Monday, as it seeks to exit the "acute phase" of the pandemic,...
CNBC
Mark Mobius: Adani had 'big problems' that put me off, but India still looks appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
CBC News
Turning empty offices into housing is a popular idea. Experts say it's easier said than done
Several Canadian cities are facing high office vacancy rates even as many workers have returned to downtown towers and suburban business parks. With residential rents increasing and a housing shortage in much of Canada, the idea of turning empty offices into housing is very trendy. There's even government funding for...
CNBC
Bill Gates on why he'll carry on using private jets and campaigning on climate change
"I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation," Gates tells the BBC. "So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?" Gates also speaks about the role developed nations needed to play when it came to reducing emissions. "What...
Comments / 0