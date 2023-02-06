Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 30 points, Jamarques Lawrence scored five key points down the stretch, and Nebraska defeated Penn State 72-63, giving Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg his 150th career victory. Five players scored for Nebraska in an 11-0 run that gave the Cornhuskers a 26-13 lead near the 10-minute mark of the first half and the Cornhuskers went on to lead 37-28 at the break. Nebraska held the lead throughout the second half although the Nittany Lions got within three points near the six-minute mark. Later, the Cornhuskers scored four straight points to go up 66-58 with 1:26 remaining, then Lawrence hit a big 3-pointer on their next possession for a 69-60 lead with 45 seconds left. He later added two free throws to cap the scoring.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes, who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41. Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52. The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season. Chucky Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining and Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31. Barnhizer blocked a layup attempt by Hepburn with 20 seconds left and the Wildcats held on to win despite a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Tydus Verhoeven. Hepburn’s missed jumper with six seconds left was Wisconsin’s final chance to take the lead.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and No. 8 Maryland routed No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Abby Meyers added 22 points and Shyanne Sellers contributed 19 for the Terrapins. They rebounded emphatically from their loss at No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night with a 36-point win. Taylor Thierry scored 21 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have dropped four of five since starting the season 19-0.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 15 points and No. 4 Indiana won its 10th straight game, pulling away from Purdue 69-46 in front of a record Boilermakers crowd. The announced attendance of 14,876 was the largest for a Purdue women’s home game. It marked the first sellout for a women’s matchup at Mackey Arena since 2000 and third in program history. Sara Scalia had 14 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers, who are 22-1. Ahead 31-26 at halftime, Indiana outscored Purdue 19-2 in the third quarter. Lasha Petree scored 13 points and Abbey Ellis had 10 to lead the Boilermakers, who are 15-7.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half and finished two assists shy of a triple-double to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 77-67 win over rival Michigan State. Brown scored 10 in the fourth quarter, eight from the foul line, and Maddie Nolan had two big 3-pointers in the fourth and scored 22 points for the Wolverines. Michigan pulled out a second-straight win without leading scored Laila Phelia, who has a lower leg injury. Brown was 8 of 9 and Nolan 5 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Matilda Ekh and Moira Joiner both had 12 for the Spartans, who lost their third straight since coach Susy Merchant had a medical issue and a minor car accident on Jan. 28.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 6 Iowa over Penn State 95-51. Monika Czinano scored 14 points and Kate Martin added 11 for the Hawkeyes. They took the lead midway through the first quarter and pulled away in a lopsided second half to win their eighth straight game. Taniyah Thompson led Penn State with 11 points while Leilani Kapinus had 10.