ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 30 points, Jamarques Lawrence scored five key points down the stretch, and Nebraska defeated Penn State 72-63, giving Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg his 150th career victory. Five players scored for Nebraska in an 11-0 run that gave the Cornhuskers a 26-13 lead near the 10-minute mark of the first half and the Cornhuskers went on to lead 37-28 at the break. Nebraska held the lead throughout the second half although the Nittany Lions got within three points near the six-minute mark. Later, the Cornhuskers scored four straight points to go up 66-58 with 1:26 remaining, then Lawrence hit a big 3-pointer on their next possession for a 69-60 lead with 45 seconds left. He later added two free throws to cap the scoring.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes, who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41. Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52. The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season. Chucky Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining and Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31. Barnhizer blocked a layup attempt by Hepburn with 20 seconds left and the Wildcats held on to win despite a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Tydus Verhoeven. Hepburn’s missed jumper with six seconds left was Wisconsin’s final chance to take the lead.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and No. 8 Maryland routed No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Abby Meyers added 22 points and Shyanne Sellers contributed 19 for the Terrapins. They rebounded emphatically from their loss at No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night with a 36-point win. Taylor Thierry scored 21 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have dropped four of five since starting the season 19-0.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 15 points and No. 4 Indiana won its 10th straight game, pulling away from Purdue 69-46 in front of a record Boilermakers crowd. The announced attendance of 14,876 was the largest for a Purdue women’s home game. It marked the first sellout for a women’s matchup at Mackey Arena since 2000 and third in program history. Sara Scalia had 14 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers, who are 22-1. Ahead 31-26 at halftime, Indiana outscored Purdue 19-2 in the third quarter. Lasha Petree scored 13 points and Abbey Ellis had 10 to lead the Boilermakers, who are 15-7.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half and finished two assists shy of a triple-double to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 77-67 win over rival Michigan State. Brown scored 10 in the fourth quarter, eight from the foul line, and Maddie Nolan had two big 3-pointers in the fourth and scored 22 points for the Wolverines. Michigan pulled out a second-straight win without leading scored Laila Phelia, who has a lower leg injury. Brown was 8 of 9 and Nolan 5 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Matilda Ekh and Moira Joiner both had 12 for the Spartans, who lost their third straight since coach Susy Merchant had a medical issue and a minor car accident on Jan. 28.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 6 Iowa over Penn State 95-51. Monika Czinano scored 14 points and Kate Martin added 11 for the Hawkeyes. They took the lead midway through the first quarter and pulled away in a lopsided second half to win their eighth straight game. Taniyah Thompson led Penn State with 11 points while Leilani Kapinus had 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy