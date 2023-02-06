ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and No. 10 Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to knock off No. 7 Kansas State 69-66. Sir’Jabari Rice also had 14 points for the Longhorns, and his two free throws with nine seconds left forced the Wildcats into needing a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Ismael Massoud got an open look from the wing but it was well short of the rim, allowing the Longhorns to hold on for their fifth Top 25 win of the season. Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for the Wildcats.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones’ 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones, who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20. The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat depleted No. 15 TCU 79-73. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have won three straight and five of six to move back into the conversation for a potential NCAA tournament berth. They are 14-9 overall and 5-5 in the Big 12. Emanuel Miller led TCU with 17 points and Shahada Wells had 14. The Horned Frogs are 17-6. They have struggled since their leading scorer, Mike Miles Jr., suffered a hyperextended right knee last Saturday early during a loss to Mississippi State. TCU also was minus injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since a gruesome knee injury last season and 11th-ranked Baylor beat Texas Tech 89-62. Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second half. Freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points for the 17-6 Bears. Adam Flagler had 13 points and eight assists. De’Vion Harmon had 20 points and Jaylon Tyson had 19 for Texas Tech (12-11). Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the 6-foot-8 senior, hadn't played since Feb 12, 2023, exactly 51 weeks earlier. He finished with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and four rebounds.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 21 points, Ja’Mee Asberry led a key fourth-quarter surge and Baylor defeated No. 12 Iowa State 76-70. Andrews hit a 3-pointer and a three-point play to give Baylor a 62-57 lead with 6:05 left in the fourth. Lexi Donarski scored six points for Iowa State to get the Cyclones within 66-64 before Asberry hit a jumper and a pair of free throws to put the Bears up 70-64 with 1:13 to go. Baylor maintained at least a five-point lead in the final minute. Nyamer Diew led Iowa State with 25 points. Ashley Joens scored 23 and cracked the Top 30 on the Division I career scoring list.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 16 points with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists and No. 20 Oklahoma used a hot start to race to a 93-68 win over West Virginia. The Sooners, who entered the game third nationally in scoring (86.1) and assists (20.4), had 28 assists on 36 baskets, their fourth game with more than 25 assists. Ja’Na Quinerly scored 24 points for the Mountaineers, who were outrebounded 41-26 and outscored 22-8 on second-chance points. The Sooners hit 7 of 14 3-pointers and shot 61% overall in racing to a 55-37 halftime lead. Most of the damage was done in the first quarter when they went 14 of 20 with four triples for a 32-16 lead.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Maryland’s Chris Ryland kicked four field goals and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passed for 139 yards and a touchdown to lead the National team to a 27-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl. Haener, named the game's MVP, delivered a 44-yard touchdown pass to Stanford receiver Michael Wilson in the fourth quarter. The American team’s biggest play came early in the fourth when Virginia’s Anthony Johnson Jr. returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown. Johnson was wearing the No. 15 jersey in honor of wide receiver Devin Chandler, who was among three Cavaliers players shot and killed in November.

Kansas State vs. TCU: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds

No. 12/11 K-State (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) plays its third consecutive Top 25 opponent on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats conclude their brief 2-game homestand with a visit from No. 17/19 TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for an 8 p.m., CT tipoff on ESPNU. The teams will be playing for the second straight time as Top 25 foes after then No. 17/17 TCU handed then No. 11/13 K-State its worst loss of the season, 82-68, at home on Jan. 14. The Horned Frogs will be looking to sweep the season series for the second time, including the first time since 2020, while the Wildcats will be looking to snap a 3-game skid in the series at home.
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll

Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
Williams scores 26 in Memphis' 99-81 victory over USF

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat South Florida 99-81 on Wednesday night. Williams added five rebounds for the Tigers (18-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 23 points while going 9 of 16 (3 for 3 from distance), and he also had five rebounds and eight assists. Keonte Kennedy was 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 19 points. ...
Adams, George Washington defeat Richmond 107-105 in 2OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 35 points, including six in double overtime, as George Washington knocked off Richmond 107-105 on Wednesday night. Adams also contributed six assists for the Colonials (12-12, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop scored 33 points while shooting 13 for 23 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 10 assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. was 7 of 12 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding 13 rebounds. Matt Grace led the Spiders (12-13, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Isaiah Bigelow added 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Richmond. Tyler Burton also recorded 15 points and six rebounds. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
