South Bend, IN

Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 14 points and No. 16 Duke came from behind for a 57-52 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame. Trailing for most of the game’s first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third quarter to knock off the Fighting Irish. Duke led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter after trailing Notre Dame by as many as five points in the third quarter. A steal by Elizabeth Balogun in the final 15 seconds helped seal the win for the Blue Devils. Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame with 15 points. The Irish fell out of a first-place tie with Duke in the ACC standings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter to propel Louisville to a 62-55 upset of No. 11 North Carolina, ending the Tar Heels’ eight-game winning streak. Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals. Deja Kelly scored 13 points for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4) and Paulina Paris added 12 points. Paris hit North Carolina’s only 3-pointer with 6:10 to play to cut the deficit to 51-50 but Carr hit her fifth 3-pointer and North Carolina struggled to find the basket. The Tar Heels missed their next four shots, finished 5 of 14 for the quarter and 33% (19 of 57) for the game, missing 11 3-pointers. The Cardinals only shot 34% (19 of 56) but eight makes were behind the arc.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

