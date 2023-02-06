Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 14 points and No. 16 Duke came from behind for a 57-52 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame. Trailing for most of the game’s first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third quarter to knock off the Fighting Irish. Duke led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter after trailing Notre Dame by as many as five points in the third quarter. A steal by Elizabeth Balogun in the final 15 seconds helped seal the win for the Blue Devils. Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame with 15 points. The Irish fell out of a first-place tie with Duke in the ACC standings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter to propel Louisville to a 62-55 upset of No. 11 North Carolina, ending the Tar Heels’ eight-game winning streak. Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals. Deja Kelly scored 13 points for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4) and Paulina Paris added 12 points. Paris hit North Carolina’s only 3-pointer with 6:10 to play to cut the deficit to 51-50 but Carr hit her fifth 3-pointer and North Carolina struggled to find the basket. The Tar Heels missed their next four shots, finished 5 of 14 for the quarter and 33% (19 of 57) for the game, missing 11 3-pointers. The Cardinals only shot 34% (19 of 56) but eight makes were behind the arc.