Loyalty360, Association for Customer Loyalty, Releases Brand Research on Preference Centers and Privacy

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Alida Optimizes TXM Platform to Strengthen Personal Connections Between Organizations and Customers
Winter 2023 release launches new advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities. Alida, a leader in experience management, delivered its Winter 2023 product release, bringing to market new technology innovations on its industry-leading Total Experience Management (TXM) platform. The enhancements strengthen personal connections between businesses and their customers through advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service
For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.
salestechstar.com
Bell Techlogix, a Leading It Managed Services and Solutions Company, Today Announced the Addition of Steve Pollenz as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Effective Immediately
Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Pollenz as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Steve will align the sales and marketing organizations around the company’s go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity. He will be responsible for all revenue-generation strategies and business development activities for Bell Techlogix.
Jacob Loban joins Antenna Group as EVP, Head of Digital and Performance Marketing
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations, and strategic communications agency, announced today that Jacob Loban has joined the team as Executive Vice President and Head of Digital and Performance Marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005209/en/ Jacob Loban, Antenna Group’s EVP and Head of Digital and Performance Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
Best Friends Who Made $2M in Two Years Now Helping Start in Billion Dollar Hair & Beauty Industry
Khat Rabbani and Ashley Williams, best friends and the founders of Hair Are Us, a successful line of hair extensions that generated $2 million in revenue in just two years, have launched a new curriculum to teach other entrepreneurs everything they need to know about the Black beauty industry. As...
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
Gizmodo
Luxury Handbag Maker Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against ‘MetaBirkin’ NFT Maker
Look to your left, and see an image of a famed, extremely expensive luxury Birkin-brand handbag. On your right, is a non-fungible token, a digital image whose rights of ownership are recorded on a blockchain. On Wednesday, a jury in New York decided that these MetaBirkin NFTs were indeed a big ripoff of the famous Birkin brand bags.
salestechstar.com
OrderEase Inc. Acquires Last Call Analytics to Enhance B2B Customer Solutions
Data driven decisions are they key to being strategic and successful, now sales organizations can leverage a solution both for ordering and analytics. OrderEase Inc (“OrderEase”) a leading provider of B2B2C order automation solutions, has announced the acquisition of Last Call Analytics, a company who provides powerful analytics to support data-driven decision making for sales and operations teams. This acquisition will allow OrderEase to offer more comprehensive and valuable solutions to its B2B customers.
salestechstar.com
Ordergroove Boosts Wrist Mafia’s Subscriber Base by Over 60% and Subscriber Lifetime Value by 100%
The wristwatch brand combats rising customer acquisition costs by migrating to Ordergroove to deliver new prepaid and pay-as-you-go subscription capabilities. Ordergroove, the leader in subscription solutions for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, and Wrist Mafia, the premier subscription brand for fashionable and affordable wristwatches, =released a joint case study. In it, the brands detail how Wrist Mafia boosted its subscriber base by over 60% and subscriber lifetime value (LTV) by 100% after migrating its subscription experience to Ordergroove.
salestechstar.com
Talkpush Partners with DocuSign to Accelerate Hiring and Onboarding
This partnership between Talkpush and DocuSign will provide an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure. Talkpush, the leading high-volume recruitment automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. Talkpush has integrated with DocuSign to offer employment contract generation and e-signature services to its customers.
salestechstar.com
Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
salestechstar.com
EG Industries Increases Program Capacity with Actify Automotive Program Management Suite
Tier 1 Auto Supplier Increases Throughput and Saves Program Teams Time “Every Day” with Purpose-Built Solution for Automotive Program Management. Actify, the leading provider of visualization and program management solutions for the automotive supply chain, announced that EG Industries, a Tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry, has achieved significant program management improvements from early adoption of the Actify APM Suite, the industry’s only purpose-built automotive program management software that enhances communication, collaboration, and comprehension across all teams working on automotive programs.
salestechstar.com
WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.
salestechstar.com
AnswerConnect Partners With Workiz to Empower Field Service Businesses
With integrated 24/7 professional customer service, companies deliver industry-leading experience. AnswerConnect, the B2B virtual receptionist provider, has partnered with Workiz, the leading field service software for on-demand home service businesses, to give field service businesses another point of differentiation. Through this partnership, AnswerConnect will help service business owners provide 24/7 professional customer assistance, enabling them to win more jobs to accelerate growth and increase profits.
salestechstar.com
Fabric Introduces the Partner Elite Program to Reshape Retail Fulfillment
Program provides resources and support tailored to system integrators, referral partners and OEMs. New Global Director of Partnerships Kimberly Barr named to launch the new initiative. Fabric technology offers dramatic gains in throughput speed, capacity flexibility, storage density and cost reduction. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, is launching...
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
Zomentum Expands Its Presence in France by Partnering With Bemsp
This partnership will expand Zomentum’s reach into the EMEA French-speaking market and provide BeMSP’s partners access to Zomentum’s award-winning products. Zomentum, the fastest-growing platform in the partner ecosystem, announced a new partnership with BeMSP, a French distributor of solutions for MSPs. This partnership will expand Zomentum’s reach into the EMEA French-speaking market and provide BeMSP’s partners access to Zomentum’s award-winning products.
salestechstar.com
Locus Launches ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment’ For Enterprises to Level-Up Their Strategies
The new benchmarking tool gives businesses personalized insights and recommendations on the maturity of last-mile operations in just seven minutes. Locus, a leading-edge technology company solving for excellence in last-mile logistics, announced the launch of ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment’ – an industry-first benchmarking tool designed to help enterprises evaluate strengths, uncover hidden inefficiencies, and identify new growth opportunities in their last mile.
salestechstar.com
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
Comments / 0