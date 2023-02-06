ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aogdigital.com

India's ONGC Videsh Eyes Oil, Gas 'hot spots' in Africa, Latin America

ONGC Videsh (OVL) Ltd, the overseas exploration arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is looking for exploration and production investment opportunities in Africa and Latin America, such as in Ghana and Surinam, managing director Rajarshi Gupta said. The company already has a presence in both continents through stakes...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
aogdigital.com

Safety Improved on World's First Liquid Hydrogen Carrier after Malfunction

A valve failure that caused a flame to flare up briefly on the world's first liquid hydrogen carrier before its first trip from Australia to Japan highlighted the need for strong fault detection systems, an Australian safety report found. The cause of the incident on the Suiso Frontier on Jan....

Comments / 0

Community Policy