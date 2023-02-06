Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Beyoncé Broke A Huge Grammy Record, But Fans Can't Stop Seething Over Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year
It was a huge night at the Grammy's for Beyoncé, but many were salty that Album of the Year honors went to Harry Styles.
seventeen.com
Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys
This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Harry Styles Said Winning a Best Album Grammy Doesn't Happen to "People Like Me Very Often," and People Are Furious
Adele was seemingly like, "Um, Harry..."
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Adele’s Real Reaction To Harry Styles Winning AOTY At Grammys Revealed After Fans Claim She Walked Out
Adele, 34, appeared to get up and leave the Grammy Awards when Harry Styles, 29, won Album of the Year, or so we thought from a video that went viral on Twitter after the Feb. 5 award show. Luckily, the truth was revealed by Lizzo, 34, who was sitting with Adele at the Grammys, and recorded the moment Harry won AOTY for an epic TikTok. In Lizzo’s video, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker cheered for her pal Harry, before she panned the camera over to Adele, who jokingly asked Lizzo, “Why are you filming me for?” Adele seemed extremely cheery and super happy about Harry’s big win.
The 2023 Grammys Are Harry’s House! Harry Styles’ Performance Details: Outfit, Photos and More
It's his house, and you can't tell fans otherwise! Harry Styles brought Harry's House to the 2023 Grammy Awards following the end of his Love on Tour concerts. In typical Harry fashion, he made everyone swoon with an epic performance amid his six nominations across various categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song...
Music fans react as Harry Styles wins Grammy over Beyoncé and Adele
Music fans have been left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.The 65th Grammys was held on Sunday 5 February at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, with Taylor Swift, Adele and Styles among the stars in attendance.The British singer beat the favourite, BeyonceÌ as well as Adele, Lizzo and Bad Bunny to the top prize of the night.Since the announcement of the news, music fans have taken to social media to express their reaction to Styles’ win.While the singer’s fans are chuffed with the accolade,...
Harry Styles criticised for saying ‘people like me’ don’t win Grammys after victory over Beyoncé
Music fans were left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.Even more bemusing was a comment the former One Direction star made while accepting the award at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).After beating out favourites Beyoncé and Adele as well as Lizzo and Bad Bunny for the top prize, Styles said in his speech: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice.”Many people quickly took issue with the fact that Styles claimed such awards...
KTVB
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
musictimes.com
Adele at Grammys 2023: Singer Confirms Appearance, Ready to Beat Taylor, Beyonce?
It looks like we will be singing one big superstar to strut down the Grammy's Red Carpet premiere as Adele, the third most nominated artist of the night has confirmed her attendance at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night is finally returning to Los Angeles, California, at the...
4 of Harry Styles’ Favorite Songs
From the beginning of his solo career, Harry Styles has laced his sound with that of his heroes. With his self-titled debut, Styles leaned hard into ’70s rock with guitar-led motifs and Fleetwood Mac-type harmonies. His subsequent projects, Fine Line and Harry’s House, continue on in that vein while adding some new-wave elements to the mix. Styles has been a pro at taking something classic and reworking it for a new generation.
Grammys viewers spot Taylor Swift's awkward reaction as Harry Styles is heckled by fans
Eagled eyed fans noticed Taylor Swift's reaction as Harry Styles was heckled during his Grammy acceptance speech. The moment was eerily similar to the infamous Kanye West VMA incident, which saw a young Swift's speech hijacked by the rapper as she collected the award. Swift can even be seen looking...
Comments / 0