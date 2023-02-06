Read full article on original website
Tenant ignites controversy by revealing they pay no rent by overcharging roommates
An Australian tenant has been ruthlessly shamed after publicly outing themselves for having their four housemates pay the entirety of the rent while they lived for free. For two years, the individual has been the sole leaseholder for a rental property in Sydney, Australia’s inner west, while subletting out four rooms to people who unwittingly covered the full cost of the house. With the lease almost due for renewal, the head tenant this week began to panic after the subletters indicated they would like to be on the lease. “Seeking advice. I’m currently the head tenant of a five-bedroom house in the inner...
Many Wealthy American Homebuyers Are Moving Overseas. Here’s Why.
What’s stopping well-heeled Americans from up and moving to another country? These days, not much. Turns out, more high-net-worth homebuyers than ever are seizing the opportunity to live overseas. According to data from the 2022 Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Report, a whopping 92 percent of wealthy Americans were actively looking to relocate abroad last year. Factors including profitable exchange rates, the shift to remote work and a very strong US dollar have all helped turn this once far-flung fantasy into a reality. Though, 67 percent admitted to already owning property outside the US. “We saw renewed interest among wealthy investors in international buying in...
Housing market: Jason Oppenheim warns of an 'armageddon' in the real estate industry
The real estate industry could soon be upended, says star broker Jason Oppenheim. Oppenheim – who leads a team of glamorous agents on Netflix (NFLX) reality series "Selling Sunset" – recently sat down with Yahoo Finance to talk about the current state of the U.S. real estate market. During the far-ranging conversation, he warned that the industry's commission structure could soon change forever.
Looking for a Rental? Prepare to Move Quickly Once You Find One
Being wishy-washy could hurt you in today's rental market.
More than 86 per cent of London's apartment condos are owned by investors: StatsCan
New data from Statistics Canada suggests more than 86 per cent of all apartment condominiums in the City of London were owned by investors in 2020 — a sign first-time buyers are being squeezed out of the market by investors, who are cashing in on the city's severe undersupply of purpose-built rental apartments.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental
Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
First-time homebuyers are 'royally screwed'
First-time buyers are older, living with their parents longer, and still struggling to find a home thanks to America's broken housing market.
64% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — here's how to keep your budget in check
As the cost of living surged in 2022, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumped to 64% as of December, according to a recent report. Compared with 2021, 9.3 million more Americans said they are stretched too thin. A few key money moves can keep your budget in...
A Strong Dollar Has U.S. Buyers Flooding Overseas Housing Markets
Pent-up wanderlust, exchange rates and the ability to work anywhere are driving renewed interest in owning property abroad
Understanding Car Title Loans: A Comprehensive Guide
Originally Posted On: https://fastaction.ca/2023/01/25/understanding-car-title-loans-a-comprehensive-guide/. One of the most common forms of collateral in Canada is vehicles. The average car value of a Canadian car is CAD 45,000. If you require a quick loan, car title loans may be your best option. A title loan works differently than a car loan....
Solar Tech Company Nextracker Expected to Price at Upper End of Range in Good Sign for IPO Market
Nextracker, a solar tech company, is expected to price its initial public offering at the higher end of its stated $20 to $23 per share target. This will likely be the biggest U.S. listing since October when Mobileye raised $990 million. Nextracker is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq...
A Guide to Selling a Home without a Realtor
Selling a home can be a daunting task, especially if you're doing it without the help of a realtor. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, it's definitely possible to successfully sell your home on your own.
It's Still a Seller's Market Amid Housing Supply Shortage, Says Real Estate Agency
"While mortgage rates have come down from their recent high of over 7 percent, they remain nearly double their 2021 lows, making home buying a struggle for many. Ann Briscoe, a real estate agent for Houlihan Lawrence based in Westchester county, New York, told Cheddar News that it's still a "seller's market" as a shortage of supply persists. "Inventory is at an all-time low, and there are more buyers than sellers," she said. "So homes that are on the market are in high demand."This also means that whenever a home does go up for sale, there is almost immediately a line of...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. futures, meanwhile, are mixed after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
UK PM Rishi Sunak Overhauls Government Departments After Bumpy 100 Days in Power
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled a new government department focused on energy security and a mini reshuffle of his cabinet. The newly launched Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will focus on securing "long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and halving inflation." Sunak named Greg Hands...
Stock Futures Trade Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings
Stock futures rose Thursday morning as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107 points, or 0.31%. S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.4%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney, MGM,...
Singapore Drops Pre-Departure Requirements for Travelers, Further Eases Mask Rules
SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to allow non-fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a negative pre-departure test from next week, health authorities announced Thursday. The country is set to remove mask-wearing on public transport from Monday, as it seeks to exit the "acute phase" of the pandemic,...
