Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?
Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Protect your Samsung Galaxy S23 with these 11 great cases
Here are 11 of the best cases you can get for Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 series, whether you want rugged protection or just something simple and sleek.
This Android tablet looks like an iPad killer – but there's one downfall
The OnePlus Pad looks like a strong alternative to the iPad – but its' rear camera is an unsightly inclusion
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Pad hands-on: First impressions of the newest Android tablet on the block
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Following weeks and months of speculation, OnePlus finally unveiled its first tablet, called the OnePlus Pad, at the "Cloud 11" launch event in New Delhi. While the company hasn't revealed the pricing yet, OnePlus says that the pre-orders for the tablet begin in April. We had the opportunity to test the device for a short time at the event. And, from the looks of it, it seems the OnePlus Pad has the potential to compete with Samsung and even Apple in the high-end tablet market. Here are our first impressions of the OnePlus Pad.
I review phones for a living and I would buy the OnePlus 11
If you want a smartphone with all the bells and whistles but without an eye-watering price then the OnePlus 11 could be worth a look
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R wallpapers are up for grabs early
The OnePlus 11R is expected to launch later today, alongside the OnePlus 11. Despite the fact the OnePlus 11R is not yet official, its wallpapers have surfaced, and you can already download them. The OnePlus 11R wallpapers are available to download prior to launch. Now, the three base colors for...
CNET
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Android Headlines
What is Samsung's Studio Mode?
Samsung just announced its new series of powerful windows-powered Galaxy Books. The Galaxy Book 3 series of Windows computers boast a host of powerful and exciting features. One such feature is called Studio Mode. This mode is designed for people who typically make video calls for their meetings. But, what is Studio Mode, and should you use it? Let’s dive into it.
Android Headlines
How to adjust the Chroma lights on your Razer Wolverine V2 Pro
Razer’s Wolverine V2 Pro controller for PS5 is packed full of features like Chroma lighting, HyperTriggers and much, much more. It’s fast becoming one of our favorite PS5 controllers for games that benefit from these extra controls. Although it can’t replace the immersive nature of things like the DualSense adaptive triggers or advanced haptics, it offers an elevated level of play that the standard DualSense just isn’t capable of.
Android Headlines
First OnePlus foldable phone will launch in Q3 2023: official
The very first OnePlus foldable phone will launch in Q3 this year, the company confirmed. During its Cloud 11 event yesterday, the company teased its upcoming foldable phone, or phones. The very first foldable phone, or phones from OnePlus will launch in Q3. OnePlus showed a teaser on the big...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 unveiled with surprisingly affordable price tag
OnePlus 11 is finally official. After being announced in China last month, the newest smartphone from OnePlus is going global. The OnePlus 11 is pretty impressively priced, to be quite honest. The OnePlus 11 starts at $699, which undercuts its biggest rival, Samsung’s Galaxy S23, by a few hundred bucks.
Poll: Which Galaxy S23 are you going to preorder?
Now that Samsung has launched its latest flagship Galaxy S23 series phones, we want to know which one you plan to preorder.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones can bypass charging while gaming
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 series has a nifty new feature that gamers and power users would love. The phones let you bypass charging and supply the power directly to the processor when you plug in a charger. This helps keep the phone cool and conserves battery health in the long run.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals in February 2023: stock & price updates
Find today's lowest prices for Samsung's latest flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
pocketnow.com
Watch the OnePlus 11 launch event live here
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 earlier this year in China, and the company is expected to release the flagship globally. The phone packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a triple camera setup, and even a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. Here’s everything we expect from today’s OnePlus event, which is held in New Delhi, India, at 7:30 PM IST.
Comments / 0