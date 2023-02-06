We were waiting for this one and it did not disappoint! As Trevor Noah put it: it’s “bad b*tch o’clock.” Lizzo just put on a spectacular show at the 2023 Grammy Awards, opening her performance with an a capella section of “About Damn Time” before going into a gospel choir-backed rendition of “Special.” The choir even launched into a mash-up of sorts, combining the two hit singles, before Lizzo finished her moving performance. The “About Damn Time” singer was wearing a black outfit with silver accents, complete with a large cross to fit in with her gospel chorus and we loved this look. As expected, Lizzo put on an excellent show and her performance is already a highlight of the ceremony.

