Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. Manuel was in the running for the Panthers’ defensive coordinator position this offseason. Manuel, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Star NFL Wide Receiver Could Reportedly Be Cut

The Los Angeles Chargers have some cap trouble heading into free agency. They're going to need to restructure some contracts and also cut some players to become cap compliant, and one of those cuts could involve star wide receiver, Keenan Allen.  According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, ...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl

PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Super Bowl Prop Bets 2023: Odds for craziest exotic props, from coin toss to commercials to Gatorade shower color

For the tens of millions of fans who bet on football, Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles presents countless money-making opportunities and the last chance to bet on the NFL before the 2023 season kicks off seven months from now. For the vast majority of viewers tuning into the big game, however, Super Bowl Sunday is more about fun and entertainment. If you fall more into column B, you might be interested to know that you can engage in all sorts of fun prop bets between now and game day, many of which don't even require any football-related knowledge. These props, often referred to as "exotics," can liven up your Super Bowl party and help even the most casual pigskin fans get a little betting action in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Eagles timeline since last Super Bowl: Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson out, major trades, other drama since 2018

The Eagles have some of the same key pieces as they did when they won Super Bowl 52 in 2017, but it's impossible to go five seasons in the NFL without some drastic changes. In the five years between trips to the Super Bowl, the Eagles have experienced a change at quarterback and head coach, along with three consecutive years without a playoff win and plenty of uncertainty about the direction of the franchise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'

The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

How to watch NFL awards ceremony: Time, TV schedule, list of finalists for 2023 NFL Honors

With just one game left in the NFL season, it's time to celebrate this year's star performers at the 2023 NFL Honors awards ceremony. On Thursday night, awards for the season will be handed out during a two-hour primetime special. At the event, Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year are among the awards handed out.
Sporting News

2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade

The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

March Madness bracket predictions 2.0: Projecting the Field of 68 for 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Big 12 is having a fantastic season, and that will be on display this week. The matchup between Kansas and Texas on Monday could be a decider later on in which team gets a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA tournament. Sporting News' latest Field of 68 has six Big 12 teams seeded among the top 16 teams. The Jayhawks won the national championship last season. Will this be another year for what looks like the nation's best basketball conference?
TENNESSEE STATE

