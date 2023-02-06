Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Lawrence Taylor Ranks One Quarterback Ahead Of Tom Brady On His All-Time List
With Tom Brady having announced his retirement last week — "for good" this time, he said — there has been plenty of discussion about where he fits among the all-time canon of NFL players. Most seem to view Brady as the greatest to ever play the game. His numbers certainly back that up, with seven ...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
atozsports.com
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can match feat accomplished by NFL legend with Super Bowl win
That’s the only name on the list of quarterbacks to go 17-1 and win a Super Bowl in the same season, according to the Boston Globe. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can join the Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco...
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
Yardbarker
Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. Manuel was in the running for the Panthers’ defensive coordinator position this offseason. Manuel, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant...
Star NFL Wide Receiver Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Los Angeles Chargers have some cap trouble heading into free agency. They're going to need to restructure some contracts and also cut some players to become cap compliant, and one of those cuts could involve star wide receiver, Keenan Allen. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, ...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
Sporting News
Super Bowl Prop Bets 2023: Odds for craziest exotic props, from coin toss to commercials to Gatorade shower color
For the tens of millions of fans who bet on football, Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles presents countless money-making opportunities and the last chance to bet on the NFL before the 2023 season kicks off seven months from now. For the vast majority of viewers tuning into the big game, however, Super Bowl Sunday is more about fun and entertainment. If you fall more into column B, you might be interested to know that you can engage in all sorts of fun prop bets between now and game day, many of which don't even require any football-related knowledge. These props, often referred to as "exotics," can liven up your Super Bowl party and help even the most casual pigskin fans get a little betting action in.
Sporting News
Eagles timeline since last Super Bowl: Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson out, major trades, other drama since 2018
The Eagles have some of the same key pieces as they did when they won Super Bowl 52 in 2017, but it's impossible to go five seasons in the NFL without some drastic changes. In the five years between trips to the Super Bowl, the Eagles have experienced a change at quarterback and head coach, along with three consecutive years without a playoff win and plenty of uncertainty about the direction of the franchise.
Sporting News
Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'
The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
Sporting News
How many current Chiefs were on Super Bowl 54 roster? Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among players who won rings in 2020
It feels like just yesterday that the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is set to make its third trip to the big game in the past four years. Andy Reid's teams have become regulars in the final game of the NFL season. While it might not have...
Sporting News
How to watch NFL awards ceremony: Time, TV schedule, list of finalists for 2023 NFL Honors
With just one game left in the NFL season, it's time to celebrate this year's star performers at the 2023 NFL Honors awards ceremony. On Thursday night, awards for the season will be handed out during a two-hour primetime special. At the event, Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year are among the awards handed out.
Donna Kelce opens up about Eagles fans, pole climbing and her son's famous Mummers outfit
As her sons Jason and Travis go head-to-head in Super Bowl 57, their mother Donna is catching up with Action News to discuss all things Philadelphia.
Sporting News
2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade
The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
Sporting News
March Madness bracket predictions 2.0: Projecting the Field of 68 for 2023 NCAA Tournament
The Big 12 is having a fantastic season, and that will be on display this week. The matchup between Kansas and Texas on Monday could be a decider later on in which team gets a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA tournament. Sporting News' latest Field of 68 has six Big 12 teams seeded among the top 16 teams. The Jayhawks won the national championship last season. Will this be another year for what looks like the nation's best basketball conference?
