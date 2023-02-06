Read full article on original website
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
Newcastle anxiously awaiting Christian Atsu news amid earthquake reports
Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.A post on the club’s official Twitter account said:...
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Lionel Messi to continue PSG contract talks, Liverpool and Man City in for Jude Bellingham, more
The January transfer window brought plenty of crazy twists, surprises and unexpected moves for one of the most beautiful mid-season windows to date. But that's not all, because some clubs are already working on the next moves and the months between now and June will certainly be intense. Arsenal have...
Tri-City Herald
Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era
What’s strange is how quickly the feeling has grown that Liverpool might be entering the Jürgen Klopp endgame. Even a month ago it seemed all but unthinkable. Liverpool had not played well this season, but the victory over Leicester City at the end of December made it four wins in a row in the league and the sense was that form was improving, just as it had in 2020-21 when Liverpool, after a midseason slump, recovered to take fourth place.
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Captain Ryan Woodman moves to lock as Wales U20s face Scotland
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman moves to lock to lead Wales in Friday's Six Nations game against Scotland at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Harlequins' Jonny Green...
Yardbarker
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen
Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Osimhen, Bellingham, Balogun, Muani
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo) Manchester United are targeting a £100m move for either Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, with manager Erik ten Hag prioritising a world-class striker. (Telegraph)
Report: Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja
Napoli have an interest in replacing Victor Osimhen with Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
Arsenal set to make second Dusan Vlahovic transfer raid this summer but Man Utd also want Juventus striker
ARSENAL are "very likely" to make a second attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports. But the Gunners could have competition from Manchester United for the striker. Arsenal tried to land Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January 2022 but missed out on the transfer when the Serbian decided to join Juventus instead in a £66million deal.
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
Soccer-Gakpo might have moved too early to Liverpool says Dutch coach Koeman
AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Liverpool’s new Netherlands international signing Cody Gakpo is struggling to find his feet and might have made the move to the Premier League too early, his new national team coach Ronald Koeman said.
Prem clubs circle as Juventus set to let FIVE stars leave on free transfers including World Cup winners & Man Utd target
JUVENTUS could be forced to let FIVE players leave on free transfers at the end of the season. The Old Lady were hit with a 15-point deduction last month following a transfer scam with Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici. This came after their ENTIRE board of directors resigned from their...
Report: Manchester United Made Bid For Chelsea Target Declan Rice Last Summer
Manchester United reportedly made a bid for Declan Rice last summer. Chelsea remain interested in Rice and could move for him next summer.
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
BBC
Christos Tzolis: Norwich City winger can make impact, says team-mate Dimitris Giannoulis
Norwich full-back Dimitris Giannoulis has backed fellow Greece international Christos Tzolis to make an impact after his return to Carrow Road. The £8.8m winger joined Dutch club FC Twente last summer in a season-long loan deal. But he was recalled by the Canaries last month and put straight into...
