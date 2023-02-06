Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Beyoncé makes Grammys history with most wins ever: ‘Too emotional’
You won’t break her soul — but Beyoncé has, indeed, broken Grammy award records. Ascending to her rightful place in music glory, Queen Bey, 41, has officially been crowned the winningest Grammy Award artist of all time. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” said the lionized chanteuse upon accepting her laurels. “I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who is not here, but here in spirit.” She went on to acknowledge her parents Tina and Mathew Knowles, husband Jay-Z, her children and the “queer community.” Unseating late classical conductor Georg Solti — who, since 1997, has held the...
Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop
Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub
Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
'I was levitating': Rapper Busta Rhymes on his show-stopping Grammys performance
The Brooklyn rapper brought down the house during the Grammy Awards' 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration.
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Jay-Z on Beyoncé Deserving Album of the Year, ‘God Did’ Performance and Complex Relationship With Grammys: ‘It’s Just a Marketing Thing’
Leading up to their historic eight-minute rap performance of “God Did” at the 2023 Grammys, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled reflected on their complex relationship with the institution in an interview with Tidal, a subscription-based music service of which Jay-Z owns a share. The interview, which was released Monday, contains Khaled’s and Jay-Z’s reflections going into Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. Jay-Z shared that he boycotted the Grammys in the past when he felt the institution was not even close to getting it “right.” “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal,” he said....
50 Cent Drops Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 6, 2003: It’s been 20 years since 50 Cent first made an impact in the game with his stellar debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The nine-times platinum album delivered seven entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and four Grammy nominations (among a long list of others noms). Overall, Fif’s 2003 opus successfully cemented the former hustler as a rap phenomenon.
NME
Jay-Z will perform at this year’s Grammys in star-studded rendition of ‘God Did’
Jay-Z is set to perform at this year’s Grammys as part of a star-studded rendition of ‘God Did‘. As first reported in Variety, Jay-Z will perform ‘God Did’ with DJ Khaled at the awards. The track is up for three nods on the night, including song of the year.
Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch
Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
thesource.com
2023 GRAMMYs to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop Featuring Busta Rhymes, Future, De La Soul, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah & Many More
The 2023 GRAMMYs will recognize Hip-Hop’s 50 anniversary this Sunday (Feb. 5). Questlove, a six-time Grammy winner, has announced that he would co-curate the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ...
Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has won Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards today. On Sunday (Feb. 5), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his fantastic 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Jay-Z Performs ‘God Did’ With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy at 2023 Grammy Awards
Jay-Z graced the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight to close out the ceremony's live telecast by performing "God Did" alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Jay-Z came through in a major way for his friend and frequent collaborator, DJ...
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
OutKast Win Album of the Year at 2004 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 8, 2004: OutKast won three Grammys at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards for their masterful double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, on this day in 2004. Two of the golden gramophones they went home with that night were for Best Rap Album and the coveted Album of the Year, which is the first time that specific award had ever gone to a rap group.
Comments / 0