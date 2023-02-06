You won’t break her soul — but Beyoncé has, indeed, broken Grammy award records. Ascending to her rightful place in music glory, Queen Bey, 41, has officially been crowned the winningest Grammy Award artist of all time. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” said the lionized chanteuse upon accepting her laurels. “I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who is not here, but here in spirit.” She went on to acknowledge her parents Tina and Mathew Knowles, husband Jay-Z, her children and the “queer community.” Unseating late classical conductor Georg Solti — who, since 1997, has held the...

3 DAYS AGO