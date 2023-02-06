ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
RadarOnline

Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'

Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
New York Post

Beyoncé makes Grammys history with most wins ever: ‘Too emotional’

You won’t break her soul — but Beyoncé has, indeed, broken Grammy award records.  Ascending to her rightful place in music glory, Queen Bey, 41, has officially been crowned the winningest Grammy Award artist of all time.  “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” said the lionized chanteuse upon accepting her laurels. “I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who is not here, but here in spirit.” She went on to acknowledge her parents Tina and Mathew Knowles, husband Jay-Z, her children and the “queer community.” Unseating late classical conductor Georg Solti — who, since 1997, has held the...
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
New York Post

Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub

Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Variety

Jay-Z on Beyoncé Deserving Album of the Year, ‘God Did’ Performance and Complex Relationship With Grammys: ‘It’s Just a Marketing Thing’

Leading up to their historic eight-minute rap performance of “God Did” at the 2023 Grammys, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled reflected on their complex relationship with the institution in an interview with Tidal, a subscription-based music service of which Jay-Z owns a share. The interview, which was released Monday, contains Khaled’s and Jay-Z’s reflections going into Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. Jay-Z shared that he boycotted the Grammys in the past when he felt the institution was not even close to getting it “right.” “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal,” he said....
XXL Mag

50 Cent Drops Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 6, 2003: It’s been 20 years since 50 Cent first made an impact in the game with his stellar debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The nine-times platinum album delivered seven entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and four Grammy nominations (among a long list of others noms). Overall, Fif’s 2003 opus successfully cemented the former hustler as a rap phenomenon.
XXL Mag

Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History

Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
XXL Mag

Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch

Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
Vibe

Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has won Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards today. On Sunday (Feb. 5), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his fantastic 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
XXL Mag

OutKast Win Album of the Year at 2004 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 8, 2004: OutKast won three Grammys at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards for their masterful double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, on this day in 2004. Two of the golden gramophones they went home with that night were for Best Rap Album and the coveted Album of the Year, which is the first time that specific award had ever gone to a rap group.
