'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Chicken Feed Preventing Hens from Laying, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Say
What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Major meat shortage looming as national cattle herd shrinks & egg shortage reaches crisis levels.
Protein production in the traditional sense; pork, beef, chicken, and eggs, is about to face some significant supply chain challenges nationally. Stocking up on protein now could save you a considerable amount of money 6 months down the road. However, it may take more than stocking up, because the market will not return to normal for the foreseeable future.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China Claims It Has Successfully Cloned 3 'Super Cows' That Can Produce Massive Amounts of Milk
Scientists in China believe they have found a way to reduce the country's reliance on imported dairy cows.
marketscreener.com
Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
natureworldnews.com
The Development of Wheat Spikes Since Ancient Mesopotamian Farmers First Planted the Agricultural Cradle
The Neolithic revolution, which occurred about 12,000 years ago, fundamentally altered the economy, diet, and social structure of the earliest human societies in the Fertile Crescent of the Near East. Currently, a study examined the development of wheat spikes since ancient Mesopotamians, the region that served as the cradle of...
When Will the Egg Shortage End? Experts Are Divided
Lack of supply and price increases are due to a bird-flu outbreak and rising costs of feed, labor and energy, post-COVID-19 pandemic, an expert told Newsweek.
marketscreener.com
India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%
(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
Egg prices are down 40% from avian flu-induced highs
The avian flu-related surge in egg prices is ebbing — but the protein is still pricey. State of play: Weekly egg price information from the United States Department of Agriculture shows the average price of a dozen eggs is down more than 40% from its December peak of about $5.30. A dozen eggs now cost just over $3.
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
agupdate.com
Deliveries to crush plants pressure sunflower prices
Producers have been delivering sunflower seeds in big numbers in recent weeks and that has put pressure on prices. “Heavy deliveries to the crush plants continued to push nearby sunflower prices $1.25-$1.50 lower this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Jan.30 NSA newsletter. “New crop prices for NuSun and high-oleic sunflower also trended lower at 25 cents to $1 lower.”
Phys.org
Reducing pesticide pollution and harvesting intensity can increase crop yield and help in climate change mitigation
Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have found that carbon sequestration and plant resilience as well as forage pasture yield can be increased through key adjustments in agricultural management. The results provide a roadmap for reducing pesticide loads in soils and the first steps toward increasing climate change mitigation while improving crop yield in grasslands. The studies have been published in Scientific Reports and the Journal of Sustainable Agriculture and Environment.
marketscreener.com
Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port
(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
marketscreener.com
China says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
