US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
ILLINOIS STATE
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
marketscreener.com

Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com

India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%

(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
Axios

Egg prices are down 40% from avian flu-induced highs

The avian flu-related surge in egg prices is ebbing — but the protein is still pricey. State of play: Weekly egg price information from the United States Department of Agriculture shows the average price of a dozen eggs is down more than 40% from its December peak of about $5.30. A dozen eggs now cost just over $3.
marketscreener.com

Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
agupdate.com

Deliveries to crush plants pressure sunflower prices

Producers have been delivering sunflower seeds in big numbers in recent weeks and that has put pressure on prices. “Heavy deliveries to the crush plants continued to push nearby sunflower prices $1.25-$1.50 lower this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Jan.30 NSA newsletter. “New crop prices for NuSun and high-oleic sunflower also trended lower at 25 cents to $1 lower.”
WEST FARGO, ND
Phys.org

Reducing pesticide pollution and harvesting intensity can increase crop yield and help in climate change mitigation

Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have found that carbon sequestration and plant resilience as well as forage pasture yield can be increased through key adjustments in agricultural management. The results provide a roadmap for reducing pesticide loads in soils and the first steps toward increasing climate change mitigation while improving crop yield in grasslands. The studies have been published in Scientific Reports and the Journal of Sustainable Agriculture and Environment.
marketscreener.com

Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port

(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
marketscreener.com

China says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...

