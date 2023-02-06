Read full article on original website
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
Ford To Sell German Factory To China's BYD: Report
It was just yesterday when we last talked about Ford’s future plans for the European continent. We have more details surrounding this new strategy but again, we have no good news for the company’s employees. According to a new report, Ford could sell one of its main plants in Europe to China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD).
BMW’s next-gen Neue Klasse EVs will be made in Mexico
BMW’s next-generation EVs will be built in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, as well as two European production sites, the automaker confirmed in a press release Friday. That may allow these new EVs, and their related battery production facility, to qualify for U.S. tax credits and supply-chain incentives. These...
Volvo reportedly plans 6 EVs through 2026
Volvo is committed to having a fully electric lineup by 2030, and that means the automaker will have some busy years ahead.
Nissan Takes The Wheel With an Ampere Stake with Renault
A seismic shift is about to shake the automotive world. Nissan has just announced its intention to take a 15% stake in Renault's electric vehicle unit, Ampere, in a bold move that could change the course of the industry. With this strategic investment, both Nissan and Renault stand to gain...
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition
Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
The Nissan Max-Out Is The Sports Car Of The Future And The Past
Early last week, Nissan teased a new sports car concept that has just broken cover. Say hello to the Nissan Max-Out all-electric convertible concept. If the Max-Out seems familiar, that's because it was originally shown back in 2021 alongside three other unique EV concepts. But unlike two years ago, this latest showing is a real-life car rather than a rendering.
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
These Automakers Are Looking Beyond Battery Electric Cars
Although electric vehicles are steadily on the rise in demand and use, they are ironically becoming a thing of the past for vehicle manufacturers. With advancements in technology happening at a pace that is almost incalculable, it's no wonder big names in the automotive industry are starting to get ahead of the game. When the world started to crack down on carbon emissions the auto industry was the top target, and essentially electric power was the go-to. But, a few of the big names had other views on options that could be more reliable and sustainable, namely hydrogen. Here's a peek at who has been doing what, and how new methods of power are being researched (and even used) to bring the vehicles that transport us daily into a new future.
Ford vs. GM: A tale of two automakers
GM and Ford are driving down two different paths for investors, creating a divide within the automotive sector after quarterly earnings and input from the CEOs.
Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform
Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
Recall alert: More than 65,000 Honda, Kia, Volkswagen vehicles are under recalls, warnings
Vehicles are being recalled over battery issues, fuel issues and faulty airbags.
Nissan Could Ditch Titan, Pivot To Smaller Electric Pickup Instead
There has been a rumor around for months that Nissan is looking to cut the Titan full-size pickup from its lineup, possibly because the model has been underperforming in the sales charts in recent years. New information now says that regardless what happens to the Titan, Nissan will also develop smaller fully-electric pickup that could debut in the next few years.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Nissan warns costs must fall to make new electric cars in UK
A senior boss at Nissan has warned the "economics have to work" for the company to make new electric models of its Juke and Qashqai cars in the UK. Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer at the firm, told the BBC the UK faced a challenge to remain competitive with other car-making countries.
As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said.
All The New Models Renault, Nissan, And Mitsubishi Will Launch Through 2026
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is becoming stronger and more focused after the three companies announced a restructuring program and a new plan for the future involving several high-value joint projects in Latin America, India, and Europe. Starting with the structural changes, Renault will drastically reduce its stake in Nissan from 43%...
