Genesis and parent company DCG reportedly strike deal with main creditors
The creditors who came to terms with the lending arm of Genesis and DCG are owed approximately $2.4 billion out of the total $3.4 billion the company reportedly owes.
Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday
One of the telecom's institutional investors has trimmed its stake. This adds to the already gloomy sentiment on the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ambarella (AMBA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 4.03MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Current Gautam Adani Net Worth 2023
According to Forbes, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s current net worth in 2023 is now $61.9 billion, making him the 17th richest person in the world even after the recent Hindenburg Research report that accused him and his companies of fraud on an unimaginable scale. This is down from his peak net worth of $148 billion on September 9, 2022. His net worth was $8.9 billion in 2020, $50.5 billion in 2021, and $90 billion on average in 2022.
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private
In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
Sequoia reveals in filing how much is sitting in its Sequoia Capital Fund (and yes, it’s a lot)
Now, thanks to an SEC form filed on Friday, we know how much is sitting in the fund: $13.6 billion. The number represents two things: the value of the stock that Sequoia has rolled into its permanent fund from its legacy funds — these are shares in now-public companies that Sequoia backed as startups, including Airbnb, DoorDash, Unity and Snowflake. Some of those shares are owned by Sequoia; some of them are owned by the firm’s limited partners, who have agreed to let Sequoia continue to manage the shares on their behalf.
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.71MM shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB). This represents 6.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 5.21% of the company, an...
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
43,411 Shares in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Cazoo Announces Reverse Stock Split and Increase in Authorized Share Capital
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company’s issued and unissued share capital, par value $0.0001 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”), as well as an increase in share capital (the “share increase”). After giving effect to the reverse stock split and the share increase the Company’s authorized share...
The Bank of London Closes Oversubscribed Equity Investment Round at Continued $1.1bn Valuation
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $160M. This funding round follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating the company’s significant investor interest and growth trajectory.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, ARPU Up Sequentially, Company Buying Back SBF's Shares And More
Equity and crypto trading company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $380 million, which was up 5% sequentially. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $397.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Why Encompass Health Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
The healthcare-facilities operator published its fourth quarter of 2022 results after market hours on Tuesday. Investors had a reasonably bullish reaction to those figures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
