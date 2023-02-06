ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Vinícius Júnior racially abused by Mallorca fans during Real Madrid defeat

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HppzX_0kdj5Byg00
Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior was fouled 10 times in the game at Mallorca.

Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior during the 1-0 win at home against the La Liga champions on Sunday.

Supporters could be heard calling the 22-year-old forward a monkey in a video published by the streaming company Dazn on social media.

In a radio interview the manager, Javier Aguirre, denied his players had targeted Vinícius in the ill-tempered match, in which the Brazilian suffered 10 fouls, the most by any player in La Liga this season.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Vinícius has been subjected to racial abuse by fans on at least three occasions – at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in November 2021, at Atlético Madrid in September 2022 and at Valladolid in late December 2022.

Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against him after a mannequin wearing his No 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club’s training centre before the Madrid derby two weeks ago.

Prosecutors in Madrid decided not press charges over racist chanting aimed at Vinícius in September after finding it had “lasted a few seconds” and had not constituted a crime.

In December, Vinícius accused La Liga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed some shouting abuse and throwing objects at him the previous day at Valladolid.

La Liga condemned all forms of hate speech and said it was following up on instances of racism at the match. Its president, Javier Tebas, said Vinícius’s accusations were “unfair and untrue”.

Vinícius is the most-fouled player in Europe’s top seven leagues by a big margin. He has been fouled 79 times, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar second on 59.

Sign up to Football Daily

Free daily newsletter

Kick off your evenings with the Guardian's take on the world of football

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Real Madrid will travel to Morocco for the Club World Cup on Monday, with several key players unavailable for Wednesday’s semi-final with Egypt’s Al Ahly in Rabat.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, forward Karim Benzema and defenders Éder Militão, Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy are all unavailable. Courtois, Benzema and Militão may be fit in time for Sunday’s final, should Carlo Ancelotti’s side progress.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
WVNews

Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Yardbarker

Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again

Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
The Guardian

Putin’s alleged ex-lover among Russians targeted by latest UK sanctions

One of the Russians targeted by UK sanctions on Wednesday to mark Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to London is Vladimir Putin’s alleged former lover, Svetlana Krivonogikh. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, announced a new round of sanctions against Kremlin-connected individuals and military entities involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They included a drone manufacturer, a helicopter parts firm, and an aviation software company.
The Guardian

Vatican expels ‘rebel nuns’ for refusing to leave Italian monastery

The Vatican has expelled two cloistered sisters from the nunhood after the pair disobeyed a request to leave a seven-centuries-old monastery along Italy’s Amalfi coast. Known in the clifftop town of Ravello as “the rebel nuns”, Massimiliana Panza and Angela Maria Punnackal left the Santa Chiara monastery on Saturday after receiving a letter signed by Pope Francis telling them they were being relieved of “the obligations of sacred ordination”.
The Guardian

I’ve stopped saying I ‘have autism’ – for me, being autistic is brilliant, not a burden

I don’t see being autistic as “having” a disorder. Instead, I look at it as a very positive thing. From a young age, it has helped me direct a laser-like focus on achieving my goals. My obsessive mindset and lack of real motivation to socialise accelerated my career in a way that would not have been possible if I had other interests. Achieving my ambitions would have been so much harder if I had not been autistic.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa

Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed. According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent...
The Guardian

The Guardian

567K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy