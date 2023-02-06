Read full article on original website
Macron considers stripping Putin of French Legion of Honour medal
Ukraine’s wartime leader Volodymyr Zelensky has now been bestowed with France’s highest medal of honour. But there’s a problem: Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same medal. French President Emmanuel Macron pinned the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour medal on Zelensky’s chest after the two...
Nigeria currency crisis: Cash chaos taints election campaign
A Cash shortage has overshadowed Africa's largest economy as it ramps up for elections on february 25th. Nigeria's cash crisis is the fallout from a currency swap thats caused havoc and protests. The supreme court suspended a deadline earlier set for Friday by which time old denominations of the Naira would have dropped out of circulation. The apparent lack of enough new notes has caused huge headaches in the cash dependant economy. So Nigerians have more time before having to deposit the old notes in banks but the crunch has already soured the mood before the vote. Incumbant leader Muhammadu Buhari, who'll be stepping down after two terms last week asked Nigerians for 7 days to resolve the crisis. FRANCE 24 is joined by his spokes person, Ajuri Ngelale.
‘We will be in danger if Russia wins’: Security concerns drive Poland’s support for Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has conferred a new importance to the Baltic States and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe geographically closest to Russia – particularly Poland. Warsaw is determined to learn from Poland's own history and help Ukraine win the war. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February...
Thousands rally in Israel for sixth week against justice reform
"Democracy!" protesters chanted to the beat of drums in the coastal city, with many in the vast crowd waving blue and white Israeli flags, and others carrying rainbow LGBTQ or Palestinian banners. "We're not going to give up," some shouted. Netanyahu returned to power following elections in November, at the...
Did Volodymyr Zelensky call for ‘preventive nuclear strikes’ against Russia? Not exactly
Social media users have been circulating a video of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that the footage shows him calling on NATO to launch preventive nuclear strikes against Russia. It turns out, however, that this footage isn’t new – Zelensky made these statements back in October 2022. Moreover, the translation of his statement, originally in Ukrainian, leaves out some nuance.
Cypriots head to polls to vote for ‘least worse presidential candidate’
Cyprus holds a tightly fought presidential election on Sunday between two diplomats, each seeking to persuade undecided voters that he is the best choice to govern the European Union member. "Some people are going to the polls voting for someone who is the least worse candidate, a characteristic in most...
Israeli protestors say justice reform could ‘undermine democracy’
Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the street in several cities across the country Saturday, protesting judicial overhaul plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Critics say measures introduced by the new hard-line government would weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians. Protesters say that would undermine democracy.
Paris rally calls for Iran's Revolutionary Guards to be listed as a 'terror' group
Thousands of Europe-based Iranians, including relatives of victims of repression in the Islamic republic, lawmakers and campaigners, on Saturday urged the EU at a rally in Paris to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "terror" group. Speakers at the rally at Place Vauban in the heart of the French capital...
'Shame on you!': Erdogan faces voter fury in quake zone
The earthquake that killed more than 21,000 people across Turkey and Syria came at one of the most politically sensitive moments of Erdogan's two-decade rule. The Turkish leader has proposed holding a crunch election on May 14 that could keep his Islamic-rooted government in power until 2028. The date gives...
Russia’s Lavrov pledges support on lifting UN sanctions, defends Wagner on Sudan visit
Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov held talks in Khartoum Thursday with Sudanese officials, pledging support for their call to lift long-standing UN sanctions on the African nation. Lavrov's two-day visit is part of Russian efforts to shore up influence on the African continent amid broad international attempts to isolate Moscow...
Nigeria tests new voting system
Ahead of Nigeria's elections, voters help electoral authorities test out a new system meant to head off vote rigging. Also, we hear from Hamitraoré, an Ivorian activist trying to hasten FGM's end by bringing discussions about its impact into the open. Finally, Tunisians frustrated by a stagnant economy find new ways of doing business, both above board and on the black market.
Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in eastern Ukraine
Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway inthe east. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Live: Russia's Wagner group claims to have taken area near Bakhmut
The leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner said Sunday that his troops had taken an eastern Ukrainian village a few kilometres from the key city of Bakhmut which Moscow has been trying to capture for months. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 2:28pm:...
US-China balloon row: US House unanimously condemns Chinese balloon
The White House says that a Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the US military last weekend is just one of many that China uses across the globe. In fact, the US says Beijing is using a fleet of balloons to spy on at least 40 other countries. FRANCE 24's Catherine Viette tells us more.
Peruvians take to streets again calling for President Boluarte's resignation
Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets anew Thursday to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte as they remembered civilians who have died in weeks of anti-government protests. Demonstrators came out in several cities to demand an end to the political crisis that has gripped the country since Boluarte's...
Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas
President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday at the White House that the two biggest countries in the Americas have successfully seen off attacks on their democracies and will now work together on fighting the climate crisis. "Both our nations' strong democracies have...
Anti-war protest journalist Ovsyannikova releases book after fleeing Russia
Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist known for storming a prime-time news broadcast on state television to protest against the war in Ukraine, has released an autobiographical book describing the media "propaganda factory" in Moscow. The book will be published on Friday in Germany. The same day, she will give a...
