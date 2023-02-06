ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
New York Post

Beyoncé makes Grammys history with most wins ever: ‘Too emotional’

You won’t break her soul — but Beyoncé has, indeed, broken Grammy award records.  Ascending to her rightful place in music glory, Queen Bey, 41, has officially been crowned the winningest Grammy Award artist of all time.  “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” said the lionized chanteuse upon accepting her laurels. “I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who is not here, but here in spirit.” She went on to acknowledge her parents Tina and Mathew Knowles, husband Jay-Z, her children and the “queer community.” Unseating late classical conductor Georg Solti — who, since 1997, has held the...
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
XXL Mag

Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards

Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
New York Post

Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub

Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
Variety

Jay-Z on Beyoncé Deserving Album of the Year, ‘God Did’ Performance and Complex Relationship With Grammys: ‘It’s Just a Marketing Thing’

Leading up to their historic eight-minute rap performance of “God Did” at the 2023 Grammys, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled reflected on their complex relationship with the institution in an interview with Tidal, a subscription-based music service of which Jay-Z owns a share. The interview, which was released Monday, contains Khaled’s and Jay-Z’s reflections going into Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. Jay-Z shared that he boycotted the Grammys in the past when he felt the institution was not even close to getting it “right.” “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal,” he said....
seventeen.com

Vibe

Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys

Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
XXL Mag

Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch

Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
Bustle

Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed

Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
XXL Mag

