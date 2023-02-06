ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shorty's
2d ago

as a pharmacy technician, please for the love of God, do not name twins similar sounding or spelling names! it's a recipe for mistakes. Doctors send scripts over for the wrong twin all the time, similar names and same DOB

Suz Henrich
2d ago

Bad idea these boys need to have their own identity and just spelling their names a bit different will not matter to these boys . It will cause a problem all their lives in fact they themselves may choose to be called by another name maybe a middle name or a nick name and go by that .

Tom Sawyer
2d ago

should of named them both darryl. [a reference to a old bob newhart show].

