New Mayor Chosen In Hagerstown
City Council made that decision on Tuesday. Mayor Tekesha Martinez, Hagerstown. (Photo from City of Hagerstown) Hagerstown, Md (KM) The City of Hagerstown has a new Mayor. During a special session on Tuesday, the City Council picked first-term Councilmember Tekesha Martinez for the post. She replaces Emily Keller who stepped down to accept the job of Special Secretary of Opioid Response in Governor Wes Moore’s Administration.
Bills To Amend Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Program Introduced Tuesday To The Council
Hearings are expected to be held at a future date. Councilman Steve McKay (Photo from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Public hearings are expected to take place on three bills which make some changes to Frederick County’s property tax credit programs. The legislation was formally introduced to the County Council on Tuesday night by Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring the bills.
Pet of The Week: Feb 6-10
Special thanks to Jay Day and The Day Home Team, LLC; Frey Agricultural Products; Johnson & Johnson Heating and Air Conditioning. Interested in adopting? Please call Frederick County Animal Control, Maryland at 301-600-1546.
Hearings To Be Held This Week On Two Bills Sponsored By A Frederick County Delegate
One would set up a 311 phone system. Annapolis, Md (KM) Two bills sponsored by Frederick County Delegate Ken Kerr will be undergoing public hearings this week. Kerr says one piece of legislation will set up a 311 system. “We have 211 which for mental health; 411 which directory assistance; and everyone knows about 911 which is emergency, fire police and rescue. But this is 311; this is for non-emergency,”: he says.
Testimony Begins In The Lemeul Roberts Trial
He’s charged with the murder of his ex-wife in 2020. Frederick, Md (KM) The state and the defense gave their opening statements in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts of Winchester, Virginia. Roberts is charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, in January, 2020.
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
Frederick Woman Behind Bars for Vehicle Thefts, Drug Offenses
She is charged in five incidents between December and January. Heather Ann Kennedy (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md. (KM) A Frederick woman is being held without bond following her arrest last week. The Sheriff’s Office says Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, was taken into custody on February 2nd, and charged with four counts each of possession of narcotics, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and theft between $1500 to $25,000..
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office PIO Says He Tries To Be As Accurate As Possible
But he says sometimes he can’t release a lot of information to the news media. Todd Wivell, Public Information Officer, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) You sometimes see them on television, or hear them on the radio; or they’re quoted in local newspapers. We’re talking about public information officers who are usually at the scene of incidents such as fires, car crashes and shootings to brief reporters. One of those PIO’s is Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle
Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man Described As ‘Homicidal’
He was apprehended in the parking lot of the Law Enforcement Center. Dustin May (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A man described as “homicidal” was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside of the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center on Airport Drive. . Dustin Matthew May, 31, of New Market is charged with possession of an assault weapon, having a loaded handgun is his vehicle, having a handgun is his vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and reckless endangerment.
