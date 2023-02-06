Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)
Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
SkySports
Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest
Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
BBC
SWPL: Four matches including Hearts v Glasgow City
Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club at the weekend in the defeat to Celtic. Dundee United also suffered a defeat at the hands of Rangers, but as ever, Fiona McNicoll impressed in goal, pulling out a number of exquisite saves. Hearts have been ever so...
BBC
FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
NBC Sports
Premier League charges Manchester City with financial breaches
The Premier League announced charges against Manchester City on Monday, alleging numerous incidences of financial rule-breaking between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The charges will be sent to an independent commission for further investigation. The rules broken include those that give “a true and fair view of the club’s financial...
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Captain Ryan Woodman moves to lock as Wales U20s face Scotland
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman moves to lock to lead Wales in Friday's Six Nations game against Scotland at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Harlequins' Jonny Green...
Yardbarker
Celtic v St Mirren – Reminder that tickets are available via General Sale
Celtic take on St Mirren in the Fifth Round of the Scottish Cup at 5.30pm this Saturday evening. The club are looking to make it a treble of trophies this year after boss, Ange Postecoglou missed out on this very piece of silverware last year in a disappointing defeat at Hampden Park to our city rivals.
CBS Sports
Cinderella Wrexham: Why Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney's club is far from your average FA Cup plucky underdog
Wrexham's magical run in the FA Cup will either continue or be halted on Wednesday when the popular Welsh club take on Sheffield United in the fourth-round replay. Separated by 71 places in the English pyramid, Wrexham have already defied the odds by pushing a replay but with a date against Tottenham looming, it will be a tough trip to face the Blades at their home stadium. But backed by both traveling support and new fans worldwide, the Red Dragons can cause an upset.
Sunderland vs Fulham FA Cup replay preview: How to watch, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the FA Cup replay between Sunderland and Fulham.
Carragher, Richards and Souness get heated in Sky Sports studio as they argue over Premier League’s best-ever striker
JAMIE CARRAGHER, Micah Richards and Graeme Souness got into a heated discussion live on air as the trio argued over the Premier League's greatest striker. The pundits were all in the Sky Sports studio at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after watching Spurs beat Manchester City. Harry Kane grabbed the only...
Wrexham deny ‘disrespecting’ Sheffield United and point finger at Billy Sharp
The Wrexham manager said he was ‘disappointed’ with Billy Sharp for ‘shouting down the tunnel’ after the Blades’ dramatic FA Cup replay win
BBC
Dundee United: Tony Asghar 'disappointed' with transfer window but defends Tony Watt departure
Sporting director Tony Asghar insists "nobody is more unhappy" than he is after Dundee United failed to enhance their squad in January. The Tannadice side sit bottom of the Premiership and only managed to bring in defender Loick Ayina, 19, on loan. Several players have gone out on loan, including...
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
SB Nation
Steven Gerrard on Leeds United Shortlist to Replace Jesse Marsch
In Steven Gerrard’s 11 Premier League games as manager of Aston Vila this season, the historic Birmingham outfit recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats, earning less than a point per game on average and leaving them in the thick of the relegation battle. Since Unai Emery took...
Lazio held at Serie A struggler Verona to 1-1
MILAN (AP) — Lazio was held at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona to 1-1 on Monday to hamper its hopes of consolidating its place in the top four in Serie A in a tight race for the Champions League spots. Cyril Ngonge scored his first goal for Verona on his first...
Is a Liverpool takeover in doubt, following the Manchester United bombshell?
Liverpool were the subject of rumour that they could be bought out by Qatari investors – now it seems as if Manchester United could be chosen instead
BBC
Duncan Ferguson: Boycotting Scotland was 'my biggest football regret'
Listen to Duncan Ferguson on the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast on BBC Sounds. Former Everton, Newcastle and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson says refusing to play international football after a fall out with the Scottish FA (SFA) was the "biggest regret in my career". Ferguson, from Stirling, scored 124 goals...
Luke O'Nien: 'I felt like an imposter at Sunderland'
Luke O'Nien has opened up on his difficult few months at Sunderland - and how he came through them.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds
I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
