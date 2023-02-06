Wrexham's magical run in the FA Cup will either continue or be halted on Wednesday when the popular Welsh club take on Sheffield United in the fourth-round replay. Separated by 71 places in the English pyramid, Wrexham have already defied the odds by pushing a replay but with a date against Tottenham looming, it will be a tough trip to face the Blades at their home stadium. But backed by both traveling support and new fans worldwide, the Red Dragons can cause an upset.

