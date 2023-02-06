ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Don’t fall for this Facebook scam that steals your password

Social media accounts are more valuable to cybercriminals than you might think. That’s why thieves are constantly finding new ways to steal credentials. That brings us to a recent Facebook phishing attack. If you fall for it, you’re handing over your account to criminals. Read on for ways to protect your account and personal information. Scammers targeting your Facebook credentials Scammers go to extreme lengths to steal your Facebook username and password. With your credentials, they can send your contacts malicious messages that spread malware and even commit identity fraud. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), criminals pretending to be from Facebook is the...
WQAD

Beware of more package scams, experts say

MOLINE, Ill. — With the continued popularity of online shopping, package scams aren't just on the rise: scammers are using more techniques to exploit your information and attempt to steal your money, according to experts. Merry late Christmas?. Even one of our team members here at WQAD was affected...
MOLINE, IL
WREG

Tops Three 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023

A new year means new ways for crooks to try to steal your money! NewsChannel 3 spoke with experts from the Better Business Bureau of the MidSouth about the top three scams to avoid in 2023. Top 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023 #3-Tampered Gift Cards According to the BBB, thieves are now printing their […]
AOL Corp

34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up This Week. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up on Jan. 22. The rate hike is due partly to the US Postal Service's massive debt: The agency has an annual budget deficit of $10 billion. The US Postal Service is raising the price of stamps on Sunday,...
msn.com

USPS Is Closing 50 Post Offices, Effective Immediately

Slide 1 of 5: Fresh off a busy holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the new year with a number of new changes. But while these updates have come with some warning, the agency has also been forced to make certain changes that are effective immediately. Now, the USPS is closing 50 post offices in the U.S., with no immediate information on when they might reopen. Read on to find out the latest on the Postal Service's temporary mass closures.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy