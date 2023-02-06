Read full article on original website
Don’t fall for this Facebook scam that steals your password
Social media accounts are more valuable to cybercriminals than you might think. That’s why thieves are constantly finding new ways to steal credentials. That brings us to a recent Facebook phishing attack. If you fall for it, you’re handing over your account to criminals. Read on for ways to protect your account and personal information. Scammers targeting your Facebook credentials Scammers go to extreme lengths to steal your Facebook username and password. With your credentials, they can send your contacts malicious messages that spread malware and even commit identity fraud. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), criminals pretending to be from Facebook is the...
3 Surprising Ways Scammers Could Be Getting Your Personal Information
These tricks are more common than you think.
WJLA
Woman loses hundreds trying to 'sell a pair of pants' after Facebook Marketplace scam
WASHINGTON (7News) — Scammers are turning to Facebook Marketplace more frequently to carry out their crimes. Recently, Sam Silverman, content strategy editor for Entrepreneur.com, tells 7News she lost $300 when a scammer targeted her. Silverman shared what happened with 7News On Your Side’s Lindsey Mastis. “I just wanted...
Scammers are now impersonating the agency tasked with going after scammers
The Federal Trade Commission reports it is now being used in "imposter scams," where crooks impersonate government, law enforcement or legal enforcement agencies in an attempt to get people to send money to resolve an "issue."
Beware of more package scams, experts say
MOLINE, Ill. — With the continued popularity of online shopping, package scams aren't just on the rise: scammers are using more techniques to exploit your information and attempt to steal your money, according to experts. Merry late Christmas?. Even one of our team members here at WQAD was affected...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Urgent warning over Walmart self-checkout scam that is hard to spot and could cost you hundreds
A NEW self-checkout scam at Walmart is costing customers hundreds of dollars - and this one is hard to spot. Always make sure to check your receipt before leaving a store as you might end up with mysterious charges that will make your wallet hurt. An anonymous customer was shopping...
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
Tops Three 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023
A new year means new ways for crooks to try to steal your money! NewsChannel 3 spoke with experts from the Better Business Bureau of the MidSouth about the top three scams to avoid in 2023. Top 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023 #3-Tampered Gift Cards According to the BBB, thieves are now printing their […]
I’m an Idiot. Don’t Fall for the Phishing Scam I Just Fell for
Don’t be like me. Don’t be dumb. I feel like a fool. After years of occasionally writing articles about scams and fraud, I fell for a simple phishing scam on my cell phone. I gave up my debit card information to a scammer — possibly one based in the tiny European nation of Montenegro.
Scammers attempting to access personal information in new sneaky text methods
Scammers are coming up with new sneaky ways to get access to your personal information through text message scams. The latest uses seemingly innocent photos of a hand holding up a wine glass without any additional context. FSW student Isabela Sanguienty said, “I would just think someone had the wrong...
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
How To Protect Yourself From These 4 Banking Scams That May Target You
There are many benefits to keeping your funds in a bank account, but one of the main reasons many people keep their money at a bank rather than under the mattress is the added security this provides....
AOL Corp
34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop
Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
Banking Scams: Beware Fraudsters Impersonating Your Bank
Scams — and the criminals behind them — are getting more creative in separating victims from their money.
Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card
There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
CNET
Stamp Prices Are Going Up This Week. Here's How to Avoid Paying More
The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up on Jan. 22. The rate hike is due partly to the US Postal Service's massive debt: The agency has an annual budget deficit of $10 billion. The US Postal Service is raising the price of stamps on Sunday,...
msn.com
USPS Is Closing 50 Post Offices, Effective Immediately
Slide 1 of 5: Fresh off a busy holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the new year with a number of new changes. But while these updates have come with some warning, the agency has also been forced to make certain changes that are effective immediately. Now, the USPS is closing 50 post offices in the U.S., with no immediate information on when they might reopen. Read on to find out the latest on the Postal Service's temporary mass closures.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
Scam Alert: That parking ticket might not be real
If you have ever parked your car on the street and returned to find a parking ticket on the windshield, you know how frustrating and expensive that can be
