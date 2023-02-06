Bonnie Raitt took home the award for Song of the Year for “Just Like That” at the Grammys. “This is just an unreal moment,” Raitt said in her speech. “Thank you for honoring me, the only academy that surrounded me with so much support and appreciates the art of songwriting as I do. I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved organs to help another person live.” She added: “The story was so simple and so beautiful for these times. And people have been...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO