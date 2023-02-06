ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

LIV Golf players vs DP World Tour set for London hearing

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYgeG_0kdj1ye500

Eight days after Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed battled it out for the Dubai Desert Classic, the latest skirmish in golf’s civil war will be waged off the course and in the heart of London.

Starting on Monday, a three-strong arbitration panel will hear five days of arguments from lawyers for a group of 13 LIV Golf players and those representing the DP World Tour in an attempt to clarify the playing status of the former on the latter.

The case arose when players requested “conflicting event” releases from the DP World Tour in order to play the inaugural LIV Golf event in Hemel Hempstead last June.

Those requests were denied but the players competed at Centurion Club regardless and were fined £100,000 and suspended from the Scottish Open.

Initially Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding appealed against the decision and the punishments were stayed pending a substantive appeal, allowing the players to compete in DP World Tour events throughout, with Otaegui winning the Andalucia Masters in October.

The number of appellants then grew to 16, but Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have since withdrawn from the case, which will be heard behind closed doors by Sports Resolutions UK.

While the PGA Tour is involved in a separate anti-trust lawsuit with LIV Golf and a handful of its players who were suspended for playing on the Saudi-funded circuit, DP World Tour officials have stressed the “narrow parameters” of the arbitration case.

In a briefing with reporters at the Dubai Desert Classic, Tour director of communications Scott Crockett said: “The hearing centres solely on our conflicting event release regulation and our ability to enforce it.

“Every member signs up to our regulations when they pay their membership fees each year. There are precedents where they have not been granted in the past.”

The LIV players will doubtless point out that releases have previously been granted to play on the PGA Tour, with whom the DP World Tour have a strategic alliance.

Henrik Stenson, who is not among the 13 appellants but lost the Ryder Cup captaincy after joining LIV, said: “There are multiple tours in the world. As long as you fulfil your (membership) criteria and earn your right to be there, you should be able to play in as many tournaments as you like.”

The verdict will not be known until several weeks after the hearing, but will be eagerly anticipated by both sides.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour v LIV Golf hearing: Everything you need to know

A key date has arrived in the "civil war" that has thrown professional golf into chaos. On 6 February, the DP World Tour vs. LIV Golf hearing began in London. The implications are huge and, understandably, you might have a lot of questions about what is going on. Who is...
Golf Digest

Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'

The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf.com

Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary delivers most on one thing: emotion

It’s fitting that the week we can officially start talking about Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary, titled “Full Swing,” is this week, when the Tour’s traveling circus arrives at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. No golf event has ever appealed to such a broad audience. They...
golfmagic.com

"This needs to happen" Westwood snubs video link evidence to face boss in person

LIV Golf League player Lee Westwood says it "might feel a bit odd" when he comes face-to-face with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in London this week, but insists he's got "nothing to feel uncomfortable about". Westwood has already given a written statement ahead of the five-day hearing...
The Associated Press

PGA Tour and Super Bowl collide in Phoenix with strong field

Site: Scottsdale, Arizona. Course: TPC Scottsdale. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 71. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler. FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

The PGA Tour needs this week’s Phoenix Open to work. Here’s why

There’s a big-time change happening at the WM Phoenix Open this year. Players were informed via bulletin of the following:. “All alcohol service on the 16th hole will be served in a plastic cup — commemorative cup for Beer and Seltzer drinks and normal plastic cups for mixed drinks.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Channel

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: How crazy will TPC Scottsdale get?

After an extended week at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Scottsdale, where there are a lot of huge factors in play. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Justin Rose's triumph on the Monterey Peninsula and discuss if the AT&T Pro-Am should be elevated.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Dear Jay Monahan: Please save Monday qualifiers

We haven’t met, but I’m Monday Q Info. I write and tweet about Monday qualifiers. Last year, I walked by you on the range at Pebble Beach but was reluctant to say hello. I, of course, had been involved in spats with the PGA Tour, so I avoided eye contact and walked on by. Later that week, a couple of your henchmen stopped me from taking pictures on the range, but that is a topic for another day. I am sure you are extremely busy addressing the future of the PGA Tour, but I hope you can find the time to read this. It is an open secret that elevated events in 2024 will be limited-field tournaments without Monday qualifiers. Before you sign off on that, I have a favor to ask.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy