Turkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

Rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria .

At least 500 people have died, with the death toll rising quickly throughout the morning of Monday, 6 February.

This video shows the scene as people rushed to falling debris as they searched for anybody alive underneath.

The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres away from the Syrian border.

A trail of destruction has been left behind in both Turkey and Syria.

