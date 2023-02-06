Turkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors

Rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria .

At least 500 people have died, with the death toll rising quickly throughout the morning of Monday, 6 February.

This video shows the scene as people rushed to falling debris as they searched for anybody alive underneath.

The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres away from the Syrian border.

A trail of destruction has been left behind in both Turkey and Syria.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.