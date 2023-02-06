ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine late Sunday warned residents living within a mile of where a train derailed late last week to evacuate immediately over fears a rail car filled with chemicals could explode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLSd5_0kdj18Gu00
Authorities are warning those who live within a 1-mile radius of a derailed train and fail to evacuate could be arrested and charged. Screen capture courtesy of National Transportation Safety Board/YouTube

The 150-car train derailed Friday in East Palestine, a town of some 4,700 people located near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, and ignited on fire. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have said 20 of its cars contain "hazardous material," and that 10 of them had derailed. Of those 10, five contain highly flammable vinyl chloride, which the National Cancer Institute says is associated with an increased risk of liver, brain and lung cancers as well as lymphoma and leukemia.

Officials had earlier ordered an evacuation of a 1-mile radius of the derailment, but DeWine said in a statement late Sunday that more than 500 people have refused to leave their homes.

DeWine issued the urgent warning as a drastic temperature change in a rail car during the past two hours threatens "a catastrophic tanker failure, which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile," he said.

"Although teams are working to prevent an explosion from happening, residents living within a mile of the site are advised to immediately leave the area," he said.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin warned that those who fail to evacuate could be arrested on charges of committing a misconduct in an emergency. Adults can be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor while those who live with children may face first-degree misdemeanor charges for endangering a minor.

"There is a high probability of a toxic gas release and or explosion," McLaughlin said in a statement . "Again, we will be enforcing the evacuation zone. Please, for your own safety, remove your families from danger."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , exposure to vinyl chloride, which is used in the creation of PVC, can result in weakness and exhaustion, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding and an enlarged liver, among other symptoms.

Investigators of the NTSB are on site collecting evidence to determine probable cause of the derailment.

Earlier Sunday, NTSB officials told reporters during a press conference that once the scene is safe the 10 derailed hazardous-material cars will be moved to a second location to undergo further damage assessment.

NTSB Board Member Michael Graham said they have obtained two videos that show potential mechanical issues with the axel of one of the rail cars and they are now working to identify the rail car in question.

Crew of the train told investigators that an alarm did go off shortly before the derailment, he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 6

Related
sciotopost.com

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Guv Warns of ‘Grave Danger of Death’ Near Fiery Train Derailment

Ohio authorities are letting out nasty, potentially deadly fumes in a flaming train that derailed on Friday to keep it from a possible catastrophic explosion. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the “controlled release” of vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical, would occur on Monday afternoon, warning residents that there remains the “grave danger of death,” according to CNN. DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have ordered residents near the 1-mile-by-2-mile area surrounding East Palestine to leave. Anyone who remains nearby inhaling the fumes risks death or serious injury via skin burns, serious lung damage, or flying shrapnel which can travel a mile away. “We are ordering you to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a press conference. Anyone who remains may be arrested, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol identifies top counties and contributing factors of fatal crashes from 2018 - 2022

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: LIMA – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-2022 there have been 5,613 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in 6,081 fatalities. “Fatal crashes are often preventable when you’re driving attentively, responsibly, and sober,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Distracted...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul

Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
UPMATTERS

Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
CBS News

50-car train derailment in Ohio causes massive fire, evacuations

A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine as a train was carrying a variety of freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement Saturday. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries were reported.Local officials notified residents that an evacuation order remained in place Saturday morning for people within a mile of the scene,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Final 2022-23 Deer Harvest Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio – February 6, 2023 – Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday, Feb. 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
527K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy