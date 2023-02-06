Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine late Sunday warned residents living within a mile of where a train derailed late last week to evacuate immediately over fears a rail car filled with chemicals could explode.

Authorities are warning those who live within a 1-mile radius of a derailed train and fail to evacuate could be arrested and charged. Screen capture courtesy of National Transportation Safety Board/YouTube

The 150-car train derailed Friday in East Palestine, a town of some 4,700 people located near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, and ignited on fire. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have said 20 of its cars contain "hazardous material," and that 10 of them had derailed. Of those 10, five contain highly flammable vinyl chloride, which the National Cancer Institute says is associated with an increased risk of liver, brain and lung cancers as well as lymphoma and leukemia.

Officials had earlier ordered an evacuation of a 1-mile radius of the derailment, but DeWine said in a statement late Sunday that more than 500 people have refused to leave their homes.

DeWine issued the urgent warning as a drastic temperature change in a rail car during the past two hours threatens "a catastrophic tanker failure, which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile," he said.

"Although teams are working to prevent an explosion from happening, residents living within a mile of the site are advised to immediately leave the area," he said.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin warned that those who fail to evacuate could be arrested on charges of committing a misconduct in an emergency. Adults can be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor while those who live with children may face first-degree misdemeanor charges for endangering a minor.

"There is a high probability of a toxic gas release and or explosion," McLaughlin said in a statement . "Again, we will be enforcing the evacuation zone. Please, for your own safety, remove your families from danger."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , exposure to vinyl chloride, which is used in the creation of PVC, can result in weakness and exhaustion, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding and an enlarged liver, among other symptoms.

Investigators of the NTSB are on site collecting evidence to determine probable cause of the derailment.

Earlier Sunday, NTSB officials told reporters during a press conference that once the scene is safe the 10 derailed hazardous-material cars will be moved to a second location to undergo further damage assessment.

NTSB Board Member Michael Graham said they have obtained two videos that show potential mechanical issues with the axel of one of the rail cars and they are now working to identify the rail car in question.

Crew of the train told investigators that an alarm did go off shortly before the derailment, he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com