Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Effingham Radio

Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, & Bonnie Raitt Saluting Christine McVie At The Grammy’s

Mick Fleetwood will pay tribute to his late-Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie on the 65th Annual Grammy Awards telecast this Sunday (February 5th) on CBS. The legendary drummer posted on Instagram that he would be saluting McVie along with Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow. Christine McVie died last November 30th...
CBS New York

2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will  include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
NME

Watch Madonna introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at 2023 Grammys

Madonna introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their performance at the 2023 Grammys last night (February 5) with a speech about controversy. The two artists reunited on stage to deliver a fiery performance of their hit single ‘Unholy’ at the annual awards show. Before they took to...
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
The Independent

Music fans react as Harry Styles wins Grammy over Beyoncé and Adele

Music fans have been left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.The 65th Grammys was held on Sunday 5 February at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, with Taylor Swift, Adele and Styles among the stars in attendance.The British singer beat the favourite, BeyonceÌ as well as Adele, Lizzo and Bad Bunny to the top prize of the night.Since the announcement of the news, music fans have taken to social media to express their reaction to Styles’ win.While the singer’s fans are chuffed with the accolade,...
Ultimate Classic Rock

45 of Rock’s Biggest Grammy Winners

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music every year from a wide range of genres, and rock is no exception. Many of rock’s biggest names have been celebrated on “music’s biggest night,” occasionally even leaving with more trophies than they can carry. There have been a...
The Independent

‘You never know’: Harry Styles addresses Grammy crowd’s shock he won Album of the Year over Beyoncé

Harry Styles has responded to claims he shouldn’t have won the Grammys‘ Album of the Year prize.The singer won several trophies at the 2023 ceremony, but it was his triumph in the evening’s most coveted category, for the record Harry’s House, that has divided music fans.It was widely believed that the award would go to either Renaissance by BeyonceÌ or 30 by Adele, with Style’s win surprising those in the venue, the majority of whom could be heard shouting out Beyoncé’s name.Styles acknowledged the sentiment backstage after being questioned on the subject.“You never know with this stuff,” he said...
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Becomes an Award-Winning Director With 2023 Grammy Win

Taylor Swift just added yet another banner to her long list of accolades: award-winning director. At the Grammys pre-show, Swift took home the award for Best Music Video for her All Too Well: The Short Film. The self-directed video was pitted against Adele’s “Easy on Me,” BTS’ “Yet to Come,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and “Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.”

