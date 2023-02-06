Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”
Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
wegotthiscovered.com
Adele loses her first Grammy Award after 13 consecutive wins to none other than Taylor Swift
In what can only be described as one of many record-defying feats in music history, Adele has won a whopping 13 Grammy Awards in a row. Since 2012, the British icon had won every single Grammy she was nominated for, but as all good things inevitably come to an end, she has just lost her first award at the 65th ceremony.
2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more
The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for "Just Like That" at Sunday's Grammy Awards Bonnie Raitt took home the prestigious song of the year prize at the 2023 Grammy Awards. First Lady Jill Biden presented the award to a flabbergasted Raitt for "Just Like That," which the singer said was inspired by her friend and fellow musician John Prine, who died following a battle with coronavirus in 2020. "Oh my God," she said as she began her acceptance speech, her shock palpable. "I'm so surprised. I don't know...
Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance
The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises
DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Adele’s Real Reaction To Harry Styles Winning AOTY At Grammys Revealed After Fans Claim She Walked Out
Adele, 34, appeared to get up and leave the Grammy Awards when Harry Styles, 29, won Album of the Year, or so we thought from a video that went viral on Twitter after the Feb. 5 award show. Luckily, the truth was revealed by Lizzo, 34, who was sitting with Adele at the Grammys, and recorded the moment Harry won AOTY for an epic TikTok. In Lizzo’s video, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker cheered for her pal Harry, before she panned the camera over to Adele, who jokingly asked Lizzo, “Why are you filming me for?” Adele seemed extremely cheery and super happy about Harry’s big win.
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Music fans react as Harry Styles wins Grammy over Beyoncé and Adele
Music fans have been left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.The 65th Grammys was held on Sunday 5 February at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, with Taylor Swift, Adele and Styles among the stars in attendance.The British singer beat the favourite, BeyonceÌ as well as Adele, Lizzo and Bad Bunny to the top prize of the night.Since the announcement of the news, music fans have taken to social media to express their reaction to Styles’ win.While the singer’s fans are chuffed with the accolade,...
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look
Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape. In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo's face, highlighting...
What to Watch the Week of February 5: Lizzo and Harry Styles at The Grammys and You Season 4
Lizzo, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Adele…the 2023 Grammy Awards are bringing the star power and then some. With Beyonce's nominations this year, she became the first female solo artist to surpass 80 nominations. Her new album, Renaissance, is up for album of the year and best dance/electronic music album, and she’s in the running for record of the year and song of the year, both for “Break My Soul.”
Kim Petras Honors Trans Musicians With Historic Grammy Win
Taking the stage to receive the Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance, Kim Petras quickly made sure the audience knew how important this win was. Petras, who shares the award with her “Unholy” collaborator Sam Smith, is the first openly transgender woman in the show’s history to win in that category.Smith let their fellow performer commandeer the mic for the pair’s acceptance speech, knowing the landmark status of Petras’ win. And Petras made sure to thank Smith for it, as well as for those who helped break down barriers for trans and queer musicians over the years. (Her collaborator Smith...
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
The best moments of the 2023 Grammy Awards, from Harry Styles' superfan to a stunned Lizzo
The 2023 Grammy Awards had many moments certain to be remembered long after we've forgotten who won the top honors. Our picks for the night's best.
Taylor Swift Becomes an Award-Winning Director With 2023 Grammy Win
Taylor Swift just added yet another banner to her long list of accolades: award-winning director. At the Grammys pre-show, Swift took home the award for Best Music Video for her All Too Well: The Short Film. The self-directed video was pitted against Adele’s “Easy on Me,” BTS’ “Yet to Come,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and “Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.”
‘You never know’: Harry Styles addresses Grammy crowd’s shock he won Album of the Year over Beyoncé
Harry Styles has responded to claims he shouldn’t have won the Grammys‘ Album of the Year prize.The singer won several trophies at the 2023 ceremony, but it was his triumph in the evening’s most coveted category, for the record Harry’s House, that has divided music fans.It was widely believed that the award would go to either Renaissance by BeyonceÌ or 30 by Adele, with Style’s win surprising those in the venue, the majority of whom could be heard shouting out Beyoncé’s name.Styles acknowledged the sentiment backstage after being questioned on the subject.“You never know with this stuff,” he said...
"Just Like That," Bonnie "Rates": Wins Grammy for "Song of the Year"
According to E! News, blues singer Bonnie Rait took home the prize for Song of the Year for the single "Just Like That" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, bringing her total career wins to 13. (See all of the winners here.)
Comments / 0