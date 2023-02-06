Read full article on original website
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
Beyoncé Broke A Huge Grammy Record, But Fans Can't Stop Seething Over Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year
It was a huge night at the Grammy's for Beyoncé, but many were salty that Album of the Year honors went to Harry Styles.
seventeen.com
Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys
This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Fans love how supportive Taylor Swift was of ex-boyfriend Harry Styles during 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have been praised as displaying friendship goals after the former couple was seen supporting one another during the 2023 Grammys.On Sunday 5 February, Styles, 29, and Swift, 33, who dated briefly between 2012 and 2013, reunited at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, the pair was photographed talking in the crowd, with photos showing Styles and Swift exchanging a fist bump.“Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug and talk for a long time over his...
Adele’s Real Reaction To Harry Styles Winning AOTY At Grammys Revealed After Fans Claim She Walked Out
Adele, 34, appeared to get up and leave the Grammy Awards when Harry Styles, 29, won Album of the Year, or so we thought from a video that went viral on Twitter after the Feb. 5 award show. Luckily, the truth was revealed by Lizzo, 34, who was sitting with Adele at the Grammys, and recorded the moment Harry won AOTY for an epic TikTok. In Lizzo’s video, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker cheered for her pal Harry, before she panned the camera over to Adele, who jokingly asked Lizzo, “Why are you filming me for?” Adele seemed extremely cheery and super happy about Harry’s big win.
Music fans react as Harry Styles wins Grammy over Beyoncé and Adele
Music fans have been left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.The 65th Grammys was held on Sunday 5 February at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, with Taylor Swift, Adele and Styles among the stars in attendance.The British singer beat the favourite, BeyonceÌ as well as Adele, Lizzo and Bad Bunny to the top prize of the night.Since the announcement of the news, music fans have taken to social media to express their reaction to Styles’ win.While the singer’s fans are chuffed with the accolade,...
seventeen.com
Harry Styles criticised for saying ‘people like me’ don’t win Grammys after victory over Beyoncé
Music fans were left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.Even more bemusing was a comment the former One Direction star made while accepting the award at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).After beating out favourites Beyoncé and Adele as well as Lizzo and Bad Bunny for the top prize, Styles said in his speech: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice.”Many people quickly took issue with the fact that Styles claimed such awards...
KTVB
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
4 of Harry Styles’ Favorite Songs
From the beginning of his solo career, Harry Styles has laced his sound with that of his heroes. With his self-titled debut, Styles leaned hard into ’70s rock with guitar-led motifs and Fleetwood Mac-type harmonies. His subsequent projects, Fine Line and Harry’s House, continue on in that vein while adding some new-wave elements to the mix. Styles has been a pro at taking something classic and reworking it for a new generation.
wegotthiscovered.com
A decade later, and Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ earns a Grammy Award
Taylor Swift is a master of reinvention. From country music darling, to pop titan, the musical juggernaut has never been shy of pushing the boundaries of her artistry and coming out on top. That’s why her latest Grammy win for Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film, is a soothing hug to many hopeful fans, and a pat on the back of the singer for her dedication to her craft.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
‘You never know’: Harry Styles addresses Grammy crowd’s shock he won Album of the Year over Beyoncé
Harry Styles has responded to claims he shouldn’t have won the Grammys‘ Album of the Year prize.The singer won several trophies at the 2023 ceremony, but it was his triumph in the evening’s most coveted category, for the record Harry’s House, that has divided music fans.It was widely believed that the award would go to either Renaissance by BeyonceÌ or 30 by Adele, with Style’s win surprising those in the venue, the majority of whom could be heard shouting out Beyoncé’s name.Styles acknowledged the sentiment backstage after being questioned on the subject.“You never know with this stuff,” he said...
