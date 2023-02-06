ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

560 people dead after 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, Syria

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prZks_0kdizSzd00

ANKARA, Turkey (KHON2) — On Sunday, Feb. 5, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Turkey and Northern Syria.

The latest death toll is 568 people. Residents from both sides of the border were awakened by the pre-dawn quake.

The Associated Press said that rescue workers from multiple cities are on site searching for survivors and working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete.

In Syria, nearly 4 million people who have been displaced due to the country’s ongoing civil war were directly hit by the earthquake’s tremors.

The earthquake was so strong that it could be felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

This quake occurred in a highly militarized area of Syria where the territory is controlled half by Syrian-led government and the other half held by opposition to that government. To make things more complicated, Russian-backed government forces surround the opposition-held enclave.

AP said that there were 20 aftershocks that followed the earthquake with the strongest measuring 6.6.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said at least 284 people in seven Turkish provinces are dead with 440 injured.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” Erdogan wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Suspect ‘wouldn’t let anyone near’ assault victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in an assault incident that occurred in a Mililani parking lot appeared in court Monday. Desmond Kekahuna, who made his appearance on video from a cell block, is charged with Attempted Murder and Assault for the Feb. 1 incident. According to court records, Kekahuna intentionally drove into a woman at […]
MILILANI, HI
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
Ars Technica

Major earthquake devastates areas of southern Turkey and northern Syria

A major earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks shook southern Turkey and other parts of the Middle East on Monday. The most powerful of these registered 7.8 magnitude, placing it among the five most powerful earthquakes recorded during the 21st century. This first earthquake, at 4:17 am local time...
KHON2

Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death

The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
CBS 42

Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Jewish Press

Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
WTNH

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, killing more than 600

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 600 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the […]
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy