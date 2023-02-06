560 people dead after 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (KHON2) — On Sunday, Feb. 5, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Turkey and Northern Syria.

The latest death toll is 568 people. Residents from both sides of the border were awakened by the pre-dawn quake.

The Associated Press said that rescue workers from multiple cities are on site searching for survivors and working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete.

In Syria, nearly 4 million people who have been displaced due to the country’s ongoing civil war were directly hit by the earthquake’s tremors.

The earthquake was so strong that it could be felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

This quake occurred in a highly militarized area of Syria where the territory is controlled half by Syrian-led government and the other half held by opposition to that government. To make things more complicated, Russian-backed government forces surround the opposition-held enclave.

AP said that there were 20 aftershocks that followed the earthquake with the strongest measuring 6.6.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said at least 284 people in seven Turkish provinces are dead with 440 injured.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” Erdogan wrote.