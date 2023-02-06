ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Players Who Will Replace Stars: Pac-12

By Luke Brumm
Mike Farrell Sports
 2 days ago

Luke Brumm drops his list of Pac 12 players who could step into star roles next season.

This article covers Pac-12 players who could step in and potentially replace departed star players from this past season.

Jordan Addison -> Brendan Rice & Mario Williams - USC WR

Both Mario Williams and Brendan Rice will have to step up t try and replace a player like Jordan Addison . The two had almost identical stats last season. Williams had 40 receptions for 631 yards and 5 touchdowns and averaged 15.8 yards per catch. Rice, the son of Jerry Rice , had 39 receptions for 611 yards and 4 touchdowns and averaged 15.7 yards per catch. As you can see, it was hard to pick just one for this. I do believe that both will have to up their production if the Trojan offense is going to continue to be great in 2023.

USC WR Jordan Addison.

Noah Sewell -> Jestin Jacobs - Oregon LB

Noah Sewell was a very good linebacker and still one of the highest-ranked recruits that Oregon has ever gotten. He will be leaving and Iowa transfer Jestin Jacobs will take his place. Jacobs will be stepping into a much-increased role after only racking up two total tackles in 2022. He'll be in good hands as his coach, Dan Lanning , is a great defensive coach.

Dalton Kincaid -> Brant Kuithe - Utah TE

Dalton Kincaid was one of, if not the best, tight end in the country last season. The Utes' other tight end was Brant Kuithe , and he will be returning to Utah in 2023. Kuithe had 19 receptions for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 yards per reception. Those numbers will increase drastically in 2023 as he will be looked at as TE1. I'm not sure if the same production will be there, but I believe Brant Kuithe can be a solid replacement for Kincaid.

Utah TE Dalton Kinkaid.

Tanner McKee -> Ari Patu - Stanford QB

Even though Stanford wasn't good last season, Tanner McKee is still seen as one of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class. McKee threw for just shy of 3,000 yards and had 13 touchdown passes. He will be leaving and Ari Patu will take his place. Patu has a good frame at 6'4 and 213 pounds. He threw for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns in relief time last season. I have faith that Patu will be a good replacement and might even be able to add another aspect to this Cardinal offense.

Zach Charbonnet -> TJ Harden - UCLA RB

Zach Charbonnet has been great for UCLA ever since he transferred in from Michigan. He ran for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns on 195 attempts in 2022. He will be heading to the draft and TJ Harden will have to pick up the slack next year. Harden got some playing time and accumulated 325 yards and 2 touchdowns on 44 carries last season. Those numbers will increase and he will definitely have a chance to gain 1,000 yards in 2023.

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet.

Mike Farrell Sports

