Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
OLTL’s Brynn Thayer Launches Let Me In, Recalls Michael ZaslowSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards
Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed Missing From In Memoriam Tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards, Fans React
Quavo's poignant tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards certainly left many viewers teary-eyed. However, fans are upset that deceased rappers Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed were missing from the In Memoriam Tribute. On Sunday night (Feb. 5) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which took...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Reflects On 20-Year Partnership With Eminem & Dr. Dre: 'You Can't Rewrite History'
50 Cent has reflected on his partnership with Eminem and Dr. Dre on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, saying he feels “blessed” to have worked with such iconic talents. As his blockbuster debut celebrated its major milestone on Monday (February 6), the G-Unit...
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead...
Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has won Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards today. On Sunday (Feb. 5), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his fantastic 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub
Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch
Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds both got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say that Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a...
NME
Jay-Z will perform at this year’s Grammys in star-studded rendition of ‘God Did’
Jay-Z is set to perform at this year’s Grammys as part of a star-studded rendition of ‘God Did‘. As first reported in Variety, Jay-Z will perform ‘God Did’ with DJ Khaled at the awards. The track is up for three nods on the night, including song of the year.
Grammys TV Review: Beyoncé Makes Winning History; Music’s Big Night Gets A Lot Of Its Beat Back With Hip Hop Celebrations & Mixtape Of A CBS Show
Dr. Jill Biden was in the house tonight at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, but the real first lady on the live CBS telecast clearly was Beyoncé. Taking home two awards before the downtown L.A. show started on the small screen and Paramount+, and then Best R&B song with “Cuff It” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance during the broadcast itself, Queen Bey is now literally the Queen of the Recording Academy with 32 career wins — more than any artist in Grammy history. Related Story Grammys: Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’: Complete Winners List Related Story Adele Wins...
How Christian Breslauer Became a Go-To Director For SZA, Lizzo & Doja Cat
Growing up in south Florida, the closest Christian Breslauer got to Hollywood was a nearby beach named after it. The cinephile looked up to renowned film director David Fincher, who also helmed music videos for Madonna and Billy Idol early in his career. After high school, he started directing clips for local artists. He moved to California in 2016 with sights set on working with London Alley Entertainment, a full-service production company behind award-winning videos for artists including Kendrick Lamar (“Alright”) and Logic (“1-800-273-8255”). Breslauer jokingly recalls that he reached out to founder/executive producer Luga Podesta dozens of times before...
Dua Lipa’s Ex Trevor Noah & Boyfriend Jack Harlow Walked the Grammys Red Carpet Minutes Apart From Each Other
Talk about awkward. Dua Lipa’s ex and current boyfriend, Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow, walked the Grammys 2023 red carpet minutes apart from each other. Noah is the host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, while Harlow is nominated for three awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs,” Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. (Noah also hosted the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.) Noah walked the red carpet first, while Harlow followed less than an hour later. It’s unclear if Noah and Harlow interacted at the awards show, but...
Bustle
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Here’s Every Best Rap Song Winner at the Grammy Awards Over the Years
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Although the Grammy Awards came out in 1959, The Recording Academy didn’t debut the Best Rap Performance award until 1989, a year in which it was awarded to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince for "Parents Just Don’t Understand." Next came the Best Rap Album category in 1996, which was awarded to Naughty By Nature’s Poverty’s Paradise, decades after the genre burst onto the scene. The Grammys finally unveiled the Best Rap Song category for the 46th Grammy Awards in 2004. The first honor went to Eminem for his diamond-selling track "Lose Yourself," marking his ninth Grammy win altogether at the time.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
Jay-Z Performs ‘God Did’ With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy at 2023 Grammy Awards
Jay-Z graced the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight to close out the ceremony's live telecast by performing "God Did" alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Jay-Z came through in a major way for his friend and frequent collaborator, DJ...
Comments / 0