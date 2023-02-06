ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Trojan

Pharmacy school renamed in honor of Alfred E. Mann

The School of Pharmacy debuted its new name early Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at Pappas Quad: The Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. The renaming comes after Mann, an inventor and physicist, donated $112.5 million to the University in 1998. The endowment’s value has since grown to $230 million, $50 million of which will go toward the School of Pharmacy.
Daily Trojan

The Auracle: If you give an insomniac a cookie…

They say the beauty of life lies in the details. For this installment of “The Auracle,” I’d like to take a step out from the Zoltar box to recognize someone I found myself drawn to in my time at USC — my own oracle. I think there’s something very special about thanking the people in our lives and hope that you’ll be spiritually guided to honor these people in your own life.
Daily Trojan

Trojans break barriers as Getty interns

Three students participating in the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship Program had the opportunity to browse the Getty Museum’s collection and pick a painting that they connected with to write a personal description on. The program provides undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the arts and cultural heritage fields. The descriptions of their paintings were showcased in an exhibition last weekend.
Daily Trojan

USG addresses concerns over club funding

The Undergraduate Student Government addressed funding issues for many registered student organizations at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. Student representatives voiced concerns about a lack of transparency in funding procedures. The Model United Nations applied for funding in November and received notice on Jan. 31 that USG had denied their request. MUN charges a $50 membership fee to be accessible to more students and relies on this funding to allow their members to attend conferences and professional development events, said Taylor Clanton, director of new member affairs at MUN.

