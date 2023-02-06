They say the beauty of life lies in the details. For this installment of “The Auracle,” I’d like to take a step out from the Zoltar box to recognize someone I found myself drawn to in my time at USC — my own oracle. I think there’s something very special about thanking the people in our lives and hope that you’ll be spiritually guided to honor these people in your own life.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO