With 26 seconds left, the Sooners trailed by five points and had a less than 1% chance of winning, per ESPN’s win probability tracker. A Nevaeh Tot layup and Taylor Robertson 3-pointer later, and all of a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes was erased. Five minutes of overtime later, so were the Baylor Bears’ hopes of fending off the Sooners, as the visiting Crimson and Cream clad kept their second-place standing in the Big 12 intact with a thrilling 98-92 victory Tuesday evening inside the Ferrell Center.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO