Bears Fall to Sooners in Overtime Heartbreaker

Waco, Texas-- With seconds to go and down five, Oklahoma made a layup, immediately got a steal in the backcourt and delivered the ball to the NCAA all-time three-point record holder. Taylor Robertson swished the game-tying, overtime-forcing three and the No. 16 Sooners took care of business in OT to win an all-time classic 98-92 at the Ferrell Center.
Sooners storm back from double digits down in final five minutes to stun Baylor 98-92 in OT

With 26 seconds left, the Sooners trailed by five points and had a less than 1% chance of winning, per ESPN’s win probability tracker. A Nevaeh Tot layup and Taylor Robertson 3-pointer later, and all of a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes was erased. Five minutes of overtime later, so were the Baylor Bears’ hopes of fending off the Sooners, as the visiting Crimson and Cream clad kept their second-place standing in the Big 12 intact with a thrilling 98-92 victory Tuesday evening inside the Ferrell Center.
