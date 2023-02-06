Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
Bears Fall to Sooners in Overtime Heartbreaker
Waco, Texas-- With seconds to go and down five, Oklahoma made a layup, immediately got a steal in the backcourt and delivered the ball to the NCAA all-time three-point record holder. Taylor Robertson swished the game-tying, overtime-forcing three and the No. 16 Sooners took care of business in OT to win an all-time classic 98-92 at the Ferrell Center.
Oklahoma Wins an Overtime Thriller at Baylor
The Sooners trailed in the fourth quarter by as much as a dozen, but big shots by Liz Scott, Nevaeh Tot and Taylor Robertson sent the game to OT, where Ana Llanusa settled it.
Oklahoma high school basketball game ends with score of 4-2
An Oklahoma high school basketball game ended with a close score Tuesday night. The score was 4-2.
247Sports
Sooners storm back from double digits down in final five minutes to stun Baylor 98-92 in OT
With 26 seconds left, the Sooners trailed by five points and had a less than 1% chance of winning, per ESPN’s win probability tracker. A Nevaeh Tot layup and Taylor Robertson 3-pointer later, and all of a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes was erased. Five minutes of overtime later, so were the Baylor Bears’ hopes of fending off the Sooners, as the visiting Crimson and Cream clad kept their second-place standing in the Big 12 intact with a thrilling 98-92 victory Tuesday evening inside the Ferrell Center.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma's Upset Effort Against No. 14 Baylor Falls Short
The Sooners hung tight for 37 minutes in Waco after Porter Moser handed Otega Oweh his first career start and Joe Bamisile played a big role off the bench.
Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks
Here is everything you need to know for tonight's game.
Still the '1': Top-ranked Broken Arrow boys stay perfect after defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington
By Mike Moguin Connor Dow, left, and Dason Cook led Broken Arrow in scoring with 15 points each, helping the Tigers to victory against Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night TULSA - When you’re on top, you have a target on your back. That is the reality for Broken Arrow this season ...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0