Mostly cloudy, cool tonight; Few showers and windy tomorrow, more rain chances midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few showers, Windy on Tuesday

Rain returns late Wed.-Thursday

Colder by the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool tonight with a low in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Storm Center Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs says a cold front will swing through early on Tuesday bringing a few passing showers to the Miami Valley, especially south.

Winds increase too and may gust between 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Drying out with decreasing clouds Tuesday night. Lows near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: A dry start to the day with some sun.

Rain arrives from the south by late evening into Wednesday night. Rain may be steady, and heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder.

THURSDAY: Rain likely in the morning with some gusty winds. Perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, too. Drying out by late afternoon into the evening. It will be windy and warm with a high near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Dry to start Friday, but rain showers return by the evening. Temperatures during the day will reach the upper 40s, but as they drop at night some light rain showers may switch to a few passing snow showers or flurries that may linger into early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A few passing flurries possible early then mostly cloudy and cool with a high in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: A better end to the weekend with temperatures rising to the middle 40s on Sunday with more sunshine.

MONDAY: Another dry day and warmer for Monday with highs around 50 degrees.