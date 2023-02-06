Read full article on original website
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
cryptoslate.com
South Korea issues guidance on security tokens, STOs
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) issued guidance on the regulation of security tokens and their issuance on Feb. 6. According to the regulator, digital assets that fit the characteristics of securities as defined in the Capital Markets Act, will be regulated as securities in the country. As per...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Huobi Lists New ‘FUD’ Token Backed by FTX Users’ Debt With Approval From Justin Sun
Prominent crypto exchange platform Huobi has listed a new altcoin project backed by the debt of FTX users, according to a new company announcement. Huobi says it is supporting the token FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) with the approval of Justin Sun, a high-ranking advisor to the exchange and the founder of Tron (TRX).
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange will not allow USD transfers from February 08 2023
Binance Expressed: “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers. Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible. All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected.”. In...
CoinDesk
Here’s Why Artificial Intelligence Focused Cryptocurrencies Are Vastly Outperforming Bitcoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets are known to be fueled by narratives, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest trend. Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter are heralding AI-based tokens as the sector that might lead the next...
Blockchain analyst firm Elementus raises funds at $160M valuation. Clients include Celsius and BlockFi creditors
The funding announcement reflects continuing investor interest in blockchain infrastructure and data analytics companies, even amid a Crypto Winter.
fullycrypto.com
SEC to Focus on Crypto “Broker-dealers” in 2023
The SEC is going to focus on crypto “broker-dealers and RIAs” in 2023. The agency wants to ensure that those offering investment advice are playing by the rules. Given that the SEC thinks that all cryptocurrencies bar Bitcoin are securities, this could make it a busy time for brokers.
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars
After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...
NEWSBTC
The Best Online Brokers Recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)
It’s that time of the year when analysts, brokers, and experienced traders will recommend the best crypto asset to invest in. Seasoned investors always use this to get past the curve and make profitable decisions. Many coins are making waves, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
technode.global
Thailand's MONIX closes $20M pre-IPO round led by SCBX and Lombard Asia
MONIX Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital lending platform, announced Wednesday that the company has secured $20 million in the first close of its pre-initial public offering (IPO) fundraising. The investment was led by the mothership SCBX and a new investor Lombard Asia, a Southeast Asia’s growth-focused private...
