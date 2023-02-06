Read full article on original website
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
Microsoft CEO on challenging Google with the help of AI technology
For the past two decades, more people have used Google to explore the internet than any other search engine. Now, Microsoft is looking to challenge that dominance using breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled an advanced version of its search engine Bing. Along with the usual search results, ChatGPT-like technology can answer complex questions, help users make decisions and turn even complex questions into conversational answers. For Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, it's all a generational chance to put his company back on top when it comes to innovation. "It's a new race in the most important software category, or...
Google launches AI chatbot Bard that contains 'the breadth of world's knowledge'
"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
The Search Engine Bing Will Start Using A Souped-Up Version Of ChatGPT’s AI
At a press event held Tuesday in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft leaders unveiled a new AI-powered version of its search engine, Bing. Microsoft has an ongoing partnership with OpenAI, the company that makes the much-hyped AI chat and writing tool ChatGPT. The new Bing, which will become available to the general public in the coming weeks, reportedly works on a more sophisticated version of GPT 3.5, the AI language that powers ChatGPT. The capabilities will roll out on Microsoft’s Edge browser first.
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
Google’s head of VR is leaving to form an AI company with the former co-CEO of Salesforce
Review: Digital tech advances, AI spur hacking of society
“A Hacker’s Mind: How the Powerful Bend Society’s Rules, and How to Bend Them Back” by Bruce Schneier (W.W. Norton & Company) Hacking is universally understood as the exploitation of a software vulnerability by a malicious actor. But hacking encompasses oh, so much more. By gaming systems,...
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
Bill Gates 'excited' about the prospects of AI and ChatGPT, here's why
Developments in AI are comparable to major milestones in technology.
New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use AI
New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with instant written answers, the company has announced.Software developed by ChatGPT creators OpenAI will now allow Bing and Edge to give footnoted responses to search queries and summarise detailed information from multiple sources.Users can trial the technology now ahead of a full rollout over the “coming weeks”.The announcement comes just one day after Google revealed its own AI-powered search engine chatbot, named Bard.We're reinventing the tools billions of people use every day. 🔍Search 💻Browse💬ChatAll in one unified experience. Introducing the new AI-powered @Bing...
