For the past two decades, more people have used Google to explore the internet than any other search engine. Now, Microsoft is looking to challenge that dominance using breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled an advanced version of its search engine Bing. Along with the usual search results, ChatGPT-like technology can answer complex questions, help users make decisions and turn even complex questions into conversational answers. For Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, it's all a generational chance to put his company back on top when it comes to innovation. "It's a new race in the most important software category, or...

16 HOURS AGO