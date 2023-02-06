Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Massive Bitcoin Price Target Is Released – How High Can BTC Go?
It’s been revealed that Ark Invest just released a massive BTC price target. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,010. Bitcoin new optimistic price prediction is out. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest said recently as per...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin May Be Tracking Path of Explosive AI-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Outlook
A popular crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be following in the footsteps of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused altcoin that’s printing massive gains this year. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Cred tells his 337,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be mirroring the price action of Fetch.ai (FET), a decentralized machine-learning...
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Correctly Called Bitcoin Dip Says Traders Should Prepare for ‘Final Push’, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Dogecoin
A trader who correctly called Bitcoin’s recent dive below $23,000 says he’s now ready to re-enter the market. The pseudonymous analyst, known in the industry as Smart Contracter, revealed he switched to stablecoins last week in anticipation of BTC diving to as low as $22,000. Now that Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
u.today
SHIB and ADA Show Something You Don’t Want to Miss, Reaper Financial CEO Makes Surprising XRP Prediction, Ancient DOGE Address Wakes Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) show something you don't want to miss. According to Santiment’s data, Shiba Inu and Cardano have recently seen a spike in whale-tier transactions,...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum and Bitcoin offer stability, Orbeon Protocol offers high returns
Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both seen strong price increases throughout January. Ethereum saw highs of $1645, while Bitcoin increased to $23,800. Going into February, both projects increased in price once again, but how much can the average investor capitalize on them?. Due to the price of Ethereum and...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Holds Key Support and Eyes Fresh Move To $1,700
Ethereum corrected lower and traded below $1,640 against the US Dollar. ETH is holding the $1,610 support and might aim a fresh increase. Ethereum started a downside correction below $1,650 and $1,640. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
bitcoinist.com
The Three Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy Now – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT)
Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way to diversify one’s portfolio, and it is always better to buy cheap tokens with high growth potential. Tokens like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) are one of the top coins to buy in 2023. These coins offer a combination...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Could Reach Multitrillion Dollar Market, New Forecast From ARK Invest Says
There’s a mind blowing prediction about the price of Bitcoin that will definitely make your day, especially if you are a BTC maxi. Check out the latest amazing projection for the future of the king coin. Bitcoin price prediction is out. A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Takes Hit as Indicators Signal Fresh Bearish Wave
Bitcoin price failed again and declined below $23,000. BTC is moving lower and might decline further below the $22,500 support. Bitcoin is moving lower from the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bearish trend line forming...
