golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
golfmagic.com
Two new PGA Tour stars join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at TGL
Max Homa and Billy Horschel are the latest stars from the PGA Tour to join TGL, the new tech-infused golf league that is the brainchild of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports. On January 28, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick signed on the dotted line with TGL five days...
Golf.com
Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary delivers most on one thing: emotion
It’s fitting that the week we can officially start talking about Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary, titled “Full Swing,” is this week, when the Tour’s traveling circus arrives at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. No golf event has ever appealed to such a broad audience. They...
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
golfmagic.com
Chamblee reveals "hypocritical" Greg Norman texts and snub from Hall of Famer
Brandel Chamblee has claimed Greg Norman was sending him "laudatory texts" about his work before he became LIV Golf commissioner. Chamblee is likely one of the LIV Golf League's harshest critics. Even before the breakaway circuit got fully underway last June, he was decrying the Saudis' involvement in the sport.
TV Times: How to Watch the WM Phoenix Open During Super Bowl Week
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Golf.com
The PGA Tour needs this week’s Phoenix Open to work. Here’s why
There’s a big-time change happening at the WM Phoenix Open this year. Players were informed via bulletin of the following:. “All alcohol service on the 16th hole will be served in a plastic cup — commemorative cup for Beer and Seltzer drinks and normal plastic cups for mixed drinks.”
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau falls below big Official World Golf Ranking milestone as precipitous drop continues
Bryson DeChambeau's 2023 got off to a rough start with a missed cut in Saudi Arabia on Friday. By Monday, he fell to his lowest spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since before he was a PGA Tour winner. DeChambeau is down to No. 102, falling out of the...
CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023
The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
BBC
DP World Tour v LIV Golf hearing - all you need to know
"We all know the date, it's either going to go one way or the other and then everyone will have to deal with the outcome," said Henrik Stenson, one of several key figures in golf's civil war. That date has arrived. Monday, 6 February marks the start of a week-long...
PGA Tour and Super Bowl collide in Phoenix with strong field
Site: Scottsdale, Arizona. Course: TPC Scottsdale. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 71. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler. FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.
Golf Digest
Dear Jay Monahan: Please save Monday qualifiers
We haven’t met, but I’m Monday Q Info. I write and tweet about Monday qualifiers. Last year, I walked by you on the range at Pebble Beach but was reluctant to say hello. I, of course, had been involved in spats with the PGA Tour, so I avoided eye contact and walked on by. Later that week, a couple of your henchmen stopped me from taking pictures on the range, but that is a topic for another day. I am sure you are extremely busy addressing the future of the PGA Tour, but I hope you can find the time to read this. It is an open secret that elevated events in 2024 will be limited-field tournaments without Monday qualifiers. Before you sign off on that, I have a favor to ask.
Ian Poulter's gave the most smug look to camera in Netflix's golf documentary when asked about LIV golf
Full Swing — Netflix’s golf version of Drive to Survive that will do a fun, deep behind-the-scenes look at golf, the PGA Tour and players joining the LIV Tour — is dropping later this month. And the latest trailer we saw this week proves it’s must-see. There’s...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
Golf Channel
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: How crazy will TPC Scottsdale get?
After an extended week at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Scottsdale, where there are a lot of huge factors in play. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Justin Rose's triumph on the Monterey Peninsula and discuss if the AT&T Pro-Am should be elevated.
SkySports
