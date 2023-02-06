ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Namor becomes the latest unjust victim of the Disney Plus ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ pivot

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 24

Kquette Jackson
2d ago

What is this fool even talking about? His county was colonized before he was born. That why they moved to the water after they found the vibrainum to get away from from the people who were systematically killing them. Again before he was born. I would rather you people be honest and just say y'all didn't like movie instead of making up bull💩

Reply(1)
6
J C
2d ago

wasn't namor. he is a cheap dollar store knock off. if the MCU wanted the movie to be one of the best, they should have recast back panther, used the original Namor, and had them have an epic showdown like in the comics. shuri vs. dad-bod Namor was horrible

Reply(2)
8
Zactivist Zap
2d ago

YTS'd it ;) and STILL have zero interest in watching it. MCU hasn't been a valid investment in time spent in a long whole, let alone dollars spent. Marvel kinda died with Stan Lee unfortunately.

Reply
3
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans stand up in defense of the movie’s most criticized character

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comfortably stands as the most well-received Marvel movie of 2022, with the vast majority of fans and critics alike preferring it to either Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, not everything about the spectacular superhero sequel is universally acclaimed. While there’s still a lot of positive buzz surrounding her upcoming Ironheart TV series, the inclusion of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the movie was criticized by some as feeling inorganic to the story and an example of execs putting franchise-building ahead of the film.
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

Serena Williams Forgives Her ‘King Richard’ Film Father Will Smith For That Infamous Oscars Slap

Tennis star Serena Williams is not about to double-fault on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about King Richard, the biopic where Smith played her father and won a Best Actor award moments after shocking the world by slapping host Chris Rock and cursing him. Surprisingly, Williams – who was known for a sometimes volatile temper on the courts – called for compassion and understanding about Smith’s actions. “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film (honored) after that with Questlove that kind of was...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
DOPE Quick Reads

Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap

Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’

You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ faces international turmoil at the box office as ‘Quantumania’ threatens to dethrone ‘No Way Home’

The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are now in, following Marvel‘s latest movie hosting its splashy red carpet premiere on Monday night, and thankfully they indicate that the incoming flick is set to round out the trilogy with as much aplomb as anticipated. On the other hand, Marvel’s last film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing it streak of bad luck since it arrived on Disney Plus last week as it heads back into theaters…

Comments / 0

Community Policy