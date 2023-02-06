Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's SS23 Grass Sneakers Bring Lawn and Order to Your Feet
LOEWE has made outlandish creations its trademark. With Jonathan Anderson at the helm, the label has created its own fashion guidelines and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to unconventional designs worth a second glance…or three or four. Although LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection graced the...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Debuts the Hex Mule SP
After revealing the Jordan Sophia Slide last summer, Jordan Brand is now officially stepping into the mule game with the Jordan Hex Mule SP in “Light Silver.”. Arriving first as a women’s-exclusive, the upcoming pairs feature a hexagonal base that wraps around the otherwise routinely-shaped slippers. Midsoles are slightly raised towards the center of the silhouette while the Jumpman logo and “23” branding are imprinted on the heels. Constructed out of a sugarcane-based foam, uppers feature a closed-toe design with two slits on the medial side for ventilation and textured interiors. Rounding out the look are squared, grooved bottoms.
hypebeast.com
Step into the World of Dora the Explorer With MSCHF's Big Red Boots
For MSCHF‘s latest drop, the unruly American art collective brings the cartoon world to life with a pair of Big Red Boots. Taking inspiration from the footwear of Dora the Explorer’s best friend Boots, the cartoonish footwear features a simple, purposefully detail-less design. The only branding accents can be found on the grooved bottoms displaying subtle MSCHF text.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Fall 2023
For his lyrical collection, Kiko Kostadinov took a cue from some seminal female designers. “The original idea was to look at all the ‘80s womenswear brands [and makers] that are slightly forgotten,” he explained. These included Krizia, Anne Marie Beretta, Irene Lentz and Sorelle Fontana, whom he described...
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Vogue
Here’s Your At-A-Glance Guide To Fashion Month AW23
Attention, fashion fans! The autumn/winter 2023 shows are looming, and what a womenswear season it’s gearing up to be. Prepare for significant creative director debuts, schedule shake-ups and city shifts, as brands battle it out for the biggest viral moment of the season across New York, London, Milan and Paris.
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Arrives in Fire Red
The “Toro” motif has officially landed on the Air Jordan 6. The classic high-top Jordan Brand silhouette is the latest to be hit with the Toro Bravo theme, dressed in an all-red suede upper. Capturing the attention with the bold red color, the varsity red is paired with black accents, which can be seen highlighting the tongues, heel tabs and midsoles. The Jumpman branding is also seen in red on the tongue. The shoe sits atop a black and red midsole and icy translucent outsole. To finish things off, the shoe comes with red toggle lacing to tie everything together.
How to Style a Leather Jacket In 2023 (Plus, 1 Outfit to Avoid)
We’ve pulled together the best ways to style a leather jacket in 2023 and the one look you want to stay away from.
Kylie Jenner Elevates Electric Blue Slit Dress With Sparkling Padlock Boots at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner made another striking style statement during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The billionaire beauty mogul was spotted arriving at her hotel on Jan. 23. After attending Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show with a massive lion head on her shoulder, the “Kardashians” star stepped out in an electric blue long-sleeve Givenchy dress. The piece included thumb holes on the cuffs, a fitted bodice and one side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Jenner simply accessorized with dark futuristic shades, a silver choker necklace and a small black purse. For glam, the media personality went with soft makeup and slicked...
Kim Petras Shines in Metallic Blue Minidress & Crushed Black Velvet Boots at Billboard’s Power 100
Kim Petras attended Billboard’s Power 100 event held at Goya Studios yesterday in Los Angeles. The “brrr” songstress sported an electric blue metallic blazer minidress featuring an embossed crocodile print that offered the garment a textural interest. Along with the unmistakable reptilian print, Petra’s look was punctuated by strong shoulders that created an overall structured appearance. The German hitmaker popped on matching futuristic bright blue visor shades and sported comparatively simple silver rings and earrings to match. As for her hair, Petra wore her stark bleach blonde locks in a severe side part, her long strands straightened. When it came down to footwear, Petras...
Sienna Miller Slips Into Daring Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots for Gucci’s High Jewelry Dinner
Sienna Miller gave her signature bohemian style a glamorous twist for Gucci’s High Jewelry dinner this week. While in Paris, Miller hit the Hotel Ritz for the occasion with boyfriend Oliver Green on Tuesday night. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s outfit for dinner featured a simple wrap dress with a flounced hem, crafted from gauzy light tan silk. Layered over black floral lace tights, the piece was cinched with a diamond brooch and layered with numerous diamond necklaces for a jewel-encrusted finish. Miller also carried a black leather version of Gucci’s hit Jackie handbag to dinner. Green was sharply dressed for the...
Stella McCartney Launches Icons Collection With Adidas & Talks S-Wave Trainers at Star-Studded Party
Stella McCartney celebrated 18 years of partnership with Adidas with a start-studded party last night in Los Angeles. The event also marked the launch of her Icons collection with the German footwear and apparel brand. Kate Hudson, Liv Tyler, Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato and other celebrities joined the British designer at the event. McCartney attended the soireé wearing a black blazer dress with black sandal heels featuring thick straps and sturdy construction. McCartney X Adidas‘ new collection features performance-wear and athleisure re-imagining classic silhouettes. Alongside the apparel drop was the release of a gender-neutral shoe named the Sportswear Run Shoe. The sneaker is constructed...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 97 in an All-New "Oxidized" Colorway
Has presented its latest Air Max 97 iteration and this time the sneaker has been coated in an “Oxidized” colorway. As one of the Swooshes’ most popular silhouettes, the 97 has been blessed with a slew of general release colorways. Some stand-outs from recent times come in the form of the reissued “Silver Bullet” for a cleaner example, while more experimental additions — such as the “Kiss My Air” version — have ticked the box for those looking for something slightly different.
Unexpected Denim Dominates Street Style During Copenhagen Fashion Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Traditionally, Scandinavian fashion is synonymous with pared-back minimalism, but for Copenhagen’s Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week, a more eclectic street style of unexpected denim has taken hold.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes While few things are more perennially classic than denim, Copenhagen’s fashion tastemakers have become more creative with styling women’s jeans. Rather than grabbing a pair of classic straight-leg jeans...
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Ishod "Bred" Has Surfaced
Is releasing a new colorway for Ishod Wair‘s first signature shoe. The Nike SB Ishod arrives in a sleek “Bred” makeup, dressed in an almost all-black upper and red detailing. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of mesh and leather materials while the Nike SB and “ISHOD” branding on the heels, tongues, lateral and insoles are highlighted in red. Constructed with blackout uppers in suede the shoe features a wavy quarter panel vent over a mesh lining while a padded tongue and mesh ankle collar fill out the top. The shoe also sits atop a black Nike React rubber outsole to round out the design. The “Bred” colorway arrives just after the silhouette received a “Triple Black” treatment.
