Read full article on original website
Related
South Side Sox
2023 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 14
It is the sixth year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!. Here’s how 2018 wrangled out — all 42 picks. Also, here’s an archive of every article in the 2018 series. Here’s how 2019 came together, all 50 picks, and the archive as well. Here’s 2020, with the archive. Here’s the 2021 wrap-up of just 35 picks due to flagging participation, along with the full archive. And here’s the 2022 link to the 27-pick wrap, along with the full archive.
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Reds' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Cincinnati Reds are less than two months away from Opening Day. The Reds hope to improve from their miserable 100-loss season. The club has two of baseball's top-30 prospects in Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte, who could man the left side of the infield by season's end.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 78: Ronny Hernandez
2022 High Level DSL (Rookie) Overall 2022 stats 34 games ⚾️ 6 HR ⚾️ 22 RBI ⚾️ .268/.383/.526 ⚾️ 18 BB ⚾️ 21 K ⚾️ 25-of-49 (51.0%) CS. Ronny Hernandez was signed for the 2022 season out of Turmero, Venezuela, to little fanfare.
chatsports.com
Tuesday Tigers links: Bally Sports announces Grapefruit League broadcast schedule
Monday was the Detroit Tigers’ Truck Day, a far more consistent predictor of spring than a certain groundhog, and so we’re in the final approach to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Whatever comes for the Tigers this year, and expectations seem be extremely low, major league baseball is finally about to gear up for a new season.
chatsports.com
Mariners announce affiliate coaching staffs for 2023
The Mariners have now announced their full coaching staffs for the 2023 season, from the major-league coaching staff with the addition of Stephen Vogt, to the Player Development and High Performance Staffs, to the affiliate coaching staffs. Here are the coaches who will be working with players at every affiliate in the organization; a star (*) indicates a person new to the organization.
chatsports.com
Guardians spring training battles: Backup catcher
As spring training finally arrives at our doorsteps, I wanted to take a look at the few spots on the Guardians’ roster where there is a position battle. Why not start with the most exciting position in baseball? Backup catcher!. While you may sense the sarcasm — given that...
Comments / 0