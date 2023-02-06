ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 14

It is the sixth year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!. Here’s how 2018 wrangled out — all 42 picks. Also, here’s an archive of every article in the 2018 series. Here’s how 2019 came together, all 50 picks, and the archive as well. Here’s 2020, with the archive. Here’s the 2021 wrap-up of just 35 picks due to flagging participation, along with the full archive. And here’s the 2022 link to the 27-pick wrap, along with the full archive.
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 78: Ronny Hernandez

2022 High Level DSL (Rookie) Overall 2022 stats 34 games ⚾️ 6 HR ⚾️ 22 RBI ⚾️ .268/.383/.526 ⚾️ 18 BB ⚾️ 21 K ⚾️ 25-of-49 (51.0%) CS. Ronny Hernandez was signed for the 2022 season out of Turmero, Venezuela, to little fanfare.
Tuesday Tigers links: Bally Sports announces Grapefruit League broadcast schedule

Monday was the Detroit Tigers’ Truck Day, a far more consistent predictor of spring than a certain groundhog, and so we’re in the final approach to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Whatever comes for the Tigers this year, and expectations seem be extremely low, major league baseball is finally about to gear up for a new season.
Mariners announce affiliate coaching staffs for 2023

The Mariners have now announced their full coaching staffs for the 2023 season, from the major-league coaching staff with the addition of Stephen Vogt, to the Player Development and High Performance Staffs, to the affiliate coaching staffs. Here are the coaches who will be working with players at every affiliate in the organization; a star (*) indicates a person new to the organization.
Guardians spring training battles: Backup catcher

As spring training finally arrives at our doorsteps, I wanted to take a look at the few spots on the Guardians’ roster where there is a position battle. Why not start with the most exciting position in baseball? Backup catcher!. While you may sense the sarcasm — given that...

